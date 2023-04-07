Leinster cruise into Champions Cup semis after seven-try win over Leicester

Leinster 55 Leicester Tigers 24

Leicester’s scarlet-clad Tigers managed more than most visitors in their attempts to leave Leinster red-faced in this Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final and still found themselves turning for home on the back of a 31-point defeat.

Leo Cullen’s men struggled to impose their will for almost an hour before blowing the doors off the tie at a point when they had been temporarily reduced to 14 men and having already absorbed the loss to injury of Ryan Baird.

From tense to toast, it took a couple of minutes. Seven tries, they scored.

It was, in some ways, a similar script to the game played out here three weeks ago when an Ireland side so dominated by the province had to bide their time against a stubborn but limited England team before having it their own way.

And boy did they eventually have it their own way.

It was difficult to make any sort of case against Leinster all week. They have failed to close the deal in this competition since 2018 but Leicester just didn’t seem to have the calibre of the Saracens and La Rochelle outfits that had done for them since that night in Bilbao.

There were some causes for concern. The hosts were without Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier – two World players of the Year – they were only six days removed from the win over Ulster, and the Aviva was only half-full because of the tight window in which to sell tickets.

None of that mattered when they went ahead after just 73 seconds through Garry Ringrose who found a chasm of a parting in the red sea after a beautifully slick move that was all hands and angles and powerful running from the home side.

The captain claimed another 17 minutes in. This one came off a scrum 25 metres out from the Leicester line with Robbie Henshaw running a straight decoy line and Jimmy O’Brien wrapping around the rear, through the middle and then setting Ringrose free.

Simples. Except it wasn’t always.

Leicester’s attack after that opening blow was committed, well-executed and sustained and it took an exemplary James Lowe tackle - wide and exposed on his touchline - on Freddie Steward to keep their 7-0 lead intact at the time.

It was a superb start to an entertaining game and Leicester played a full part. Cullen had spoken of Leinster’s need to be patient after the round of 16 win and he had warned of Leicester’s jackal threats on the floor. How right he was on both accounts.

Tommy Reffell, in particular, was a menace at ruck time and Leicester’s constant harrying was rewarded by a home team that was a bit too hasty to pass the pill under fierce pressure. Losing Baird to a popped shoulder after the first quarter didn’t help.

Still, Ross Byrne - who went nine for nine from the tee - kicked a penalty on the half-hour to add to the first two touchdowns and his conversions. That left it 17-3 towards the break with Leicester’s only scoreboard pressure a kick from Handré Pollard.

Things got tighter before the pause. Tigers sniffed blood and they went for it, Pollard kicking a penalty to the corner and Anthony Watson squeaking over out wide for a converted score after a heap of pressure on the home defence.

It got darker before the dawn. Leinster’s initial advances into the Tigers ‘22’ after the break came to naught and the game seemed to hang in the balance when referee Nika Amashukeli spoke to his TMO about a high Caelan Doris hit on Jasper Wiese.

Yellow was the verdict, Scott Penny’s initial tackle on the South African changing the attacker’s trajectory. That allowed Doris clemency courtesy of a mitigating factor but Leinster didn’t miss him during his stint in the bin.

Byrne’s penalty, after a collapsed Leicester scrum, pushed the score out to 20-10 and yet another Ringrose line break ended with Jamison Gibson-Park scooting over for try number three with Byrne adding the extras again. Everything else was padding.

Leicester lost Charlie Clare and Mike Brown to the sinbin in that last quarter. Leinster piled on the pain via a penalty try and converted scores from Penny, O’Brien and John McKee with Olly Cracknell and Harry Potter responding.

A home semi-final is Leinster’s reward. A home final moves one step closer.

Leinster: H Keenan, J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan, R Baird, C Doris, J Conan.

Replacements: M Ala’alatoa for Furlong (HIA 6-10 and 60); S Penny for Baird (23); C Frawley for Lowe (55); J Jenkins for Molony (60); C Healy for Porter and J McKee for Sheehan (both 63); H Byrne for Henshaw (67); L McGrath for Gibson-Park (71).

Leicester Tigers: M Brown; A Watson, H Potter, D Kelly, F Steward; H Pollard, J van Poortvliet; J Cronin, J Montoya, J Heyes; G Martin, C Henderson; H Liebenberg, T Reffell, J Wiese.

Replacements: C Clare for J Montoya (HIA 35); T West for Cronin and D Cole for Heyes (both 53); O Cracknell for Wiese (63); C Atkinson for (70); E Snyman for Martin (74); S Wolstenholme for van Poortvliet and J Gopperth for Kelly (both 75).

Referee: N Amashukeli (Geo).