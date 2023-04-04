Ireland international Jordi Murphy announces retirement

Ulster flanker Jordi Murphy has announced his intention to retire from professional rugby at the end of the current campaign.

Murphy earned 30 caps for Ireland, the last of them coming during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, and scored three tries.

He won three Six Nations titles in 2014, 2015, and 2018 under Joe Schmidt.

He memorably scored Ireland's opening try in the historic victory over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016.

The 31-year-old moved to Ulster in 2018 from his native Leinster for whom he won three Pro 14 titles and a Champions Cup medal in 2018.

In an Instagram post Murphy said:

"I have decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of this current season. I feel that the time is right and together with my family we are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives.

"The overwhelming feeling right now is of gratitude. For a career that I never even dreamed of having. For my wife Laura, who has always been by my side. For my mum and dad who supported me long before becoming a professional player was even an option.

"For family and friends who have backed me through the highs and lows of the game. For my agent Niall and the team @navybluesports for all the off field support. For all the teammates, back room staff and coaches, past and present, many of whom will remain lifelong friends.

"To play for my boyhood club Leinster and my current club Ulster are experiences I will always cherish. To have represented my country, will always be one of the highlights of my life.

"That being said – there’s still a bit of rugby to be played. I look forward to contributing as best I can to the team for the remainder of the season."