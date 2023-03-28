Champions Cup may scrap 'mega pool' format from next season

The Heineken Champions cup is set for a new format, The Times has reported.

The current “mega pool” format has not been a fan favourite and the Swiss-led organisation European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) which runs the Champions Cup as well the Challenge Cup have been engaging with clubs, leagues, unions and supporters on the subject.

The competition could revert to a format not dissimilar to the previous version of six pools of four with teams in each pool playing each other home and away. It is reported the changes could come into effect as soon as next season.

“We’ll definitely evolve our format, there’s no doubt about that” said EPCR chairman Dominic McKay.

“How we do it is still being finessed at the moment. The readability of the tournament needs to be easy for everyone to access; that means our existing supporters, naturally, but we’ve also got ambition to grow our supporter base and support our clubs and leagues to grow rugby into new markets.

“For us, that’s our unions, the three leagues who feed into the competition but also our supporters. We’re doing a survey across 1,000 rugby enthusiasts across the whole of Europe to gather from them their views on the format. Along with broadcasters, sponsors, unions and leagues we’ll come up with what we believe is the right and strongest format to evolve and excite the competition for years to come."

McKay continued: “If we can do some smart tactical changes in the short term, we might be open-minded to doing that as well. We’re right in the midst of doing a lot of format planning right now. We really like the pools, we love the idea of the pools, so it would be fair to say that we remain very keen to explore that. But we’re doing it in a thoughtful way.”