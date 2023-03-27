Sexton set to miss rest of Leinster's season

Johnny Sexton likely to miss rest of the season with a groin injury.
SET TO MISS REST OF SEASON: Johnny Sexton to see a specialist on Tuesday about a groin injury.Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 14:23
Fiona Halligan

Leinster Head Coach Leo Cullen issued an injury update today. Johnny Sexton picked up his groin injury in his final Six Nations game at the Aviva Stadium against England. He is to see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on the injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of Leinster's season.

Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and Caelan Doris continue to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols this week,.

Ed Byrne came through the game against the Stormers with no issues after his knee injury.

There are no further updates on: Jamie Osborne (knee), Rònan Kelleher (shoulder), Joe McCarthy (ankle), Cormac Foley (hamstring), Martin Moloney (knee) and Charlie Ngatai (hamstring).

