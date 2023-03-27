Sexton set to miss rest of Leinster's season

Leinster Head Coach Leo Cullen issued an injury update today. Johnny Sexton picked up his groin injury in his final Six Nations game at the Aviva Stadium against England. He is to see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on the injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of Leinster's season.

Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and Caelan Doris continue to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols this week,.