'Never a murmur of an excuse' - Farrell pleased with Ireland's ability to thrive amid adversity 

IRELAND 29 ENGLAND 16

Ireland put on their best bib and tucker on Saturday night as the Grand Slam celebrations began in formal attire at a black-tie post-match dinner.

And while the rugby that had immediately preceded it was not necessarily of the champagne variety, Andy Farrell and his unbeaten squad had every right to pop the corks and savour a Guinness Six Nations campaign of peerless vintage.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

It is no small achievement, sweeping the board in a competition such as this, of back-to-back, high-intensity heavyweight collisions conducted at breakneck speed. The head coach’s son, himself a Grand Slam winner with England and the losing captain in Dublin that evening, acknowledged as much when he paid gracious tribute to Ireland’s success.

“To win a Grand Slam is special,” Owen Farrell said. “The lads who were here the last time we did that (in 2016) know it. It’s a tough achievement.

“I think anybody that’s not just won a Six Nations, but a Grand Slam, it’s a special achievement.”

That is worth remembering as Irish supporters look back on a third Grand Slam in 14 years. Those of an older generation will have experienced the 61-year wait for a second one after the heroics of 1948, secured at Belfast’s Ravenhill with a 6-3 win over Wales, and the low expectations borne of decades-long disappointment before Declan Kidney’s men eventually got over the line in 2009.

Yet if that Brian O’Driscoll-led team was a golden generation for Irish rugby, their place in the pantheon rubber-stamped by Ronan O’Gara’s drop goal in Cardiff, what does this make the class of 2023 spearheaded by Johnny Sexton? What a privilege to have the luxury of comparison.

Farrell senior was present as an assistant to Joe Schmidt when the 2018 Slam was secured on a freezing cold St Patrick’s Day at Twickenham at the end of a campaign launched from the platform of Sexton’s ‘Le Drop’ at Stade de France on the opening weekend.

A defence coach then, he looked back on that success with pride at those two away victories which book-ended the feat. Yet this one, as a head coach who has done to so much to empower his players, taught them to trust each other and themselves and then execute with a precision marvellously allied to ambition; this one clearly means a whole lot more to the man at the top.

“It’s different for me, it’s very hard to compare because a Grand Slam’s a Grand Slam and when it comes to the final day…” Andy Farrell began when asked to compare 2018 with the present success.

“I mean, the memory of that one would have been Johnny’s drop goal obviously but performing at Twickenham in the snow was a fantastic day away from home because that’s tough to go and do.

"But when we think back, what’s happened, I mean, you look at Robbie Henshaw had an operation and thought he was never going to be involved.

“Tadhg Furlong exactly the same, Jamison Gibson-Park coming back in, players dropping out of the competition very early. A load of lads not having any gametime.

“There was never a murmur of an excuse. We said from day one that we wanted to win the Grand Slam and we went about it as a squad. And that's why I'm so pleased that all 47 players that's been involved in the campaign are here to celebrate that.”

It was only a passing reference to the resilience his squad has shown these last eight weeks to overcome not just Wales, France, Italy, Scotland, and England but also a string of injuries that would have made most teams buckle under the stress of missing so many frontline players. In fact, dealing with and then overcoming adversity to nevertheless produce winning performances has become the theme running throughout Ireland’s title run.

Though there was none of the drama on Saturday that had accompanied it in their previous matches, when late withdrawals or the sight of flanker Josh van der Flier throwing lineouts would have knocked coaches and players alike off kilter, Ireland still had plenty of obstacles in their path to clear to close out the deal.

England, written off at home following their miserable 53-10 record home defeat to France seven days earlier, arrived in Dublin with a point to prove and pride to salvage and for the most point they achieved their objectives without ever looking likely to overcome this Irish team of all the talents with an all-court game.

Yet their stubborn if unadventurous approach did cause Ireland problems while the goal-kicking of Owen Farrell, back to its accurate best on his recall to the number 10 jersey, kept England in with a chance for the first hour, even after full-back Freddie Steward was red-carded by Jaco Peyper for a dangerous tackle on his opposite number Hugo Keenan just before half-time.

Ireland had not been at their fluent best in those first 60 minutes, their obvious nerves on the brink of making history displayed by misfired passes, dropped balls and squandered opportunities. At least until hooker Dan Sheehan opening the try-scoring on 33 minutes, taking an inside pass from van der Flier as Ireland launched off the back of a maul to blast over from 10 metres out having powered through Manu Tuilagi’s tackle.

Sheehan’s try and Sexton’s conversion not only transformed the scoreline from 6-3 down to 10-6 up but moved the 37-year-old kicker past his Irish fly-half predecessor Ronan O’Gara as the Six Nations’ record points scorer in his final championship appearance before retiring after this autumn’s World Cup.

Owen Farrell once again kept England in the hunt with a penalty on 51 minutes to make it a one-point game, but Ireland stayed as calm and composed as they had at any point in these last 24 months since Andy Farrell’s masterplan began to click into place.

Three superbly executed tries later and the job was done – the first from Henshaw off a killer reverse pass given by the impressive Bundee Aki; the second from Sheehan again as he finished a clinical set play from a five-metre scrum that sprang from England’s inability to deal with an aerial bomb from Sexton; and the third from another excellently executed lineout maul finished by a strong individual drive from the hooker’s replacement Rob Herring.

Sheehan’s second try of his man of the match performance had seen his captain nail the touchline conversion to put Ireland into a 15-point lead at 24-9 that was greeted by an unusually animated celebration from Sexton.

That England admirably stuck to their task and replied with a superb driving maul of their own finished by Jamie George and converted by Owen Farrell seemed to matter not, as Herring’s try soon after underlined but Sexton’s conversion gave Farrell senior a memory to relish, perfectly encapsulating the entire campaign.

"I think Johnny's goal-kick was unbelievably pleasing because that gives us the space, didn't it? Just the manner of never looking like we was under pressure.

“I know we was but never showing the reality of that, just carrying on, I suppose that was the most pleasing thing.” That was the other takeaway from Ireland’s collective response to a momentous day: that they will keep carrying on.

Ireland may have brought home a Six Nations Grand Slam in Dublin but there is no-one in the set-up who believes this is an endpoint, any more than last summer’s Test series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand was.

“There is bigger fish to fry than this, you know,” Farrell declared in his post-match press conference. “We are on to the World Cup.”

IRELAND: H Keenan (J O’Brien, 40 - HIA); M Hansen, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton – captain (R Byrne, 75), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 75); A Porter (C Healy, 76), D Sheehan (R Herring, 68), T Furlong (T O’Toole, 59); R Baird (K Treadwell, 73); J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan, 55); J van der Flier, C Doris (P O’Mahony, 79 – HIA).

ENGLAND: F Steward; A Watson, H Slade, M Tuilagi, H Arundell (J Marchant, 59); O Farrell – captain, J van Poortvliet (A Mitchell, 70); E Genge (M Vunipola, 64), J George, K Sinckler (D Cole, 67), M Itoje, D Ribbans (N Isiekwe, 70); L Ludlam, J Willis (B Curry, 53-64 - blood), A Dombrandt (B Curry, 64).

Yellow card: J Wilis – 75 mins

Red card: F Steward - 40mins

Replacements not used: J Walker, M Smith

Referee: J Peyper (South Africa).