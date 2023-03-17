A battle for No 10 to a record-breaking influence: Johnny Sexton's incredible Six Nations story

The seven points Johnny Sexton bagged against Scotland at Murrayfield leaves the veteran level on 557 with Ronan O’Gara as the top points scorer in Six Nations history and with one last chance to claim the honour outright when he plays his last ever game in the Championship at the weekend.

The Ireland captain’s consistency stretches across 14 seasons of rugby at the highest level and, while his mind will be on team performance and goals as Ireland chase a trio of Triple Crown, Six Nations title and a Grand Slam against England, his looming landmark bears consideration of its own.

What is just as impressive as the number of points racked up since his tournament debut in 2010 is the relatively few Six Nations games that Ireland have actually played without his considerable presence and one which has extended far beyond the scoreboard and into the very marrow of the national squad.

All told, Sexton has sat out just 10 of the 68 Championship games Ireland have played since he first appeared in the Six Nations – less than 15%. It demonstrates the endurance of a man whose history of head injuries had been such a source of comment and angst for a spell some years ago.

As an aside, some of O’Gara’s other Six Nations records look safe for now unless Ireland subject England to a defeat that would make their hammering at home to France last weekend look pleasant by comparison.

The former Munster man managed 30 points in one game against Italy in Dublin in 2007, Sexton’s best was 22 against England two years ago. And O’Gara’s single-season haul of 82 points 16 years ago is unlikely to be threatened for a while to come.

Boil the numbers down further and Sexton has managed an average of 9.44 points per Six Nations game. O’Gara’s is 8.8 but then the current incumbent started all but three of his outings compared to 22 for the La Rochelle boss.

Let the debate begin?

SEXTON’S SIX NATIONS STORY

2010:

Sexton’s debut season starts with a 16-point haul against Fiji in November but his introduction to the Six Nations is a slower burn with a scoreless eleven-minute run off the bench against France. There is a single penalty to show for a 70-minute effort against England before a 12-point haul, including a drop goal against Wales, as part of a four-game audition.

2011:

Vies for the No 10 jersey with Ronan O’Gara through the tournament and gets the nod for the last game when he kicks 14 points in a man-of-the-match display as Ireland deny England a Grand Slam.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Jonathan Sexton kicks off against Wales in 2010. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

2012

The first time he gets the nod to start all five games in the Championship and he delivers 56 points to the scoreboard with the 17 claimed against the Italians providing the single biggest rump. Notable too for the fact that he stays on the pitch for all but three minutes of the opener against Wales.

2013:

A campaign to forget and one that ends for Sexton as he is helped off in the first-half of the round two home defeat to England.

DUAL THREAT: Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O'Gara. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

2014:

Scores his first Six Nations try with an effort against Italy. Then he adds another on the same day and follows it up with another brace against France in the following round. What’s rare is beautiful. Hits 17 of 66 points (a personal high) on the last day in Paris as Ireland claim the title.

Jonathan Sexton scores his side's fourth try against Italy in 2014. Picture: Sportsfile

2015:

Ireland go back-to-back with another Championship crown, this one sealed on a memorable day – and night – in Murrayfield with the out-half landing 18 points in a huge win over the Scots.

Ireland's Sean O'Brien and Jonathan Sexton celebrate with the RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship trophy in 2015. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

2016:

A solid mid-table finish for Ireland who win two, lose two and draw one to finish third but Sexton’s form holds up with some key contributions and 49 points to add to his collection.

2017:

Misses the first two games with injury but stars in the 10-point defeat of France and helps Ireland to a huge win in round five against an England team chasing a world record 19th win in a row and a Grand Slam.

2018:

Ireland capture a rare Grand Slam with a sensational defeat of England in Twickenham but it could have been over just as it started had Sexton not nailed an ice-cool drop goal from distance against the French in Saint-Denis with the clock in the red. Not his first drop goal for his country but by far his most famous and important.

LE CRUNCH: Ireland's Johnny Sexton kicks the winning drop goal Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

2019:

Not a vintage year as Ireland’s cloak of invincibility is shredded after the highs of 2018. It ends with a drubbing in Cardiff where Sexton fails to get on the scoreboard in his 73 minutes on the field.

2020:

Captains Ireland for the first time in the opening game against Scotland but Ireland’s stutters continue with an up-and-down Championship and Sexton is held scoreless again, this time across 80 minutes in Twickenham.

2021:

His 65-point haul falls one shy of his Six Nations record but Sexton does it in just four games, missing the loss away to France. The tournament finishes with the talisman nailing a career-high 22 points against England at the Aviva Stadium as Ireland give notice of a corner turned and great deeds to come.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton takes a kick at an empty Aviva Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

2023:

Sexton draws level with his old sparring partner, teammate, friend and coach Ronan O’Gara with the second of two tough sideline conversions against the Scots at Murrayfield as Ireland withstand a plague of injuries to claim a three-score success.

MILESTONE: Jonathan Sexton of Ireland kicks a conversion to equal with the Six Nations points scoring record during the match against Scotland. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

BY THE NUMBERS:

2010: 20 points in 4 games, replacement in one

2011: 24 in 5 games, replacement in two

2012: 56 points, his first time starting all five

2013: 15 in two games as injury forces him out

2014: 66 points, including four tries, as Ireland take the title

2015: 58 in four matches as Ireland reclaim the title

2016: 49 in five games

2017: 25 in three games

2018: 44 in five games as Ireland win the Grand Slam

2019: 23 in five, held scoreless in Wales

2020: 51 in five games in a pandemic-delayed tournament

2021: 65 in four games, misses the only loss, to France

2022: 35 in four, replacement in one

2023: 24 in three to date, misses Italy game in Rome

ANY WHICH WAY:

Tries: 7

Conversions: 79

Penalties: 315

Drop goals: 3