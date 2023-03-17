Farrell: Ireland must guard against illness of desperation 

Control, discipline, accuracy. They are simple tenets by which to deliver success and Andy Farrell believes his team must live by them all if they are to fulfil their potential tomorrow and secure a Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam for Ireland.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

They have been the hallmarks of Irish success under the head coach these last two years, from a Triple Crown in last year’s championship, closed out against Scotland 12 months ago this St Patrick’s Day weekend, through that historic series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer and onto victory over world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia in November.

Now another cup final presents itself, and a shot at history in the form of a first Grand Slam bid in Dublin against an England side shellshocked by their record 53-10 defeat at home to France last Saturday.

What could possibly go wrong? Well, Farrell and his team have been here on the brink of glory before and the Ireland boss knows not only what it takes to get over the line when it matters most but also the pitfalls to avoid and the major obstacle in his mind is the opposite of those three traits – desperation.

"Getting the balance right,” he said when asked for the key to a winning approach to finals.

"To me, desperation is an illness. You want to stay away from that.

"You can't be accurate if you're desperate; being calm enough to be yourself, being controlled enough to be accurate when it matters is a temperament that we're all chasing."

This is, of course, a fixture loaded with emotion and stacked with meaning for Irish people but for the team representing them, Farrell knows the perfect pitch has to be found inside his player’s heads.

“Knowing where the edge is and what it takes,” he said. “Physicality… you’ve got to be accurate in the physical parts of the game anyway. What are you seeing first to be able to be accurate and you see whether you’ve earned the right to be physical.

“And then you try and nail it. Gone are the days, you know, it’s 20 years ago now when people were banging their heads against a wall. To navigate yourself now around a rugby pitch for 80 minutes is mentally draining, not just physically draining to make sure that you’re staying in the moment.

“So, again, it’s something that we work hard at.”

Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ryan Baird will all start at the Aviva while Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris have passed fit after sustaining injuries last Sunday.

Johnny Sexton captains the side once more in his final Six Nations match before retiring at the end of this autumn’s World Cup in France and has the chance to go ahead of Ronan O’Gara’s in the competition’s all-time points scorer list having equalled his predecessor’s record of 557 points against Scotland.

Henshaw replaces regular number 13 Garry Ringrose, whose nasty head injury in Edinburgh has ended his campaign, and Gibson-Park returns to the number nine jersey he last wore against Australia in the final fixture of the home Autumn Nations Series on November 19. He missed the first three rounds of the current campaign with a hamstring injury sustained on the morning of the opening-round match in Wales but came off the bench at Murrayfield last week to provide the spark that turned an 8-7 half-time lead over the Scots into a 22-7 victory.

Baird will partner championship ever-present James Ryan in the Ireland second row after replacing fractured forearm victim Iain Henderson against Scotland in a chaotic first half for the Irish when three forwards were injured in the opening 24 minutes.

Sheehan is named at hooker despite coming off with a shoulder injury last Sunday while Caelan Doris has recovered from a hip pointer and takes his place in an unchanged back at No.8 alongside flankers Peter O’Mahony and World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, who will win his 50th Ireland cap on Saturday.

“It's a strong side, happy with it,” Farrell said. “Fit and raring to go. Gutted for people like Garry and Iain Henderson who missed out on the last weekend, but the lads who come in get their chance to put their best foot forward. We're happy with where we are at, training went well yesterday, captain's run tomorrow, and fingers crossed everyone comes through for the game nice and healthy.”

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster/UCD); M Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians), R Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), B Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster/UCD), D Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), T Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf); R Baird (Leinster/Dublin University); J Ryan (Leinster/UCD); P O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution); J van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), C Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), C Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), T O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), K Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), J Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), C Murray (Munster/Garryowen), R Byrne (Leinster/UCD), J O’Brien (Leinster/Naas).

ENGLAND: F Steward (Leicester Tigers); A Watson (Leicester Tigers) H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), H Arundell (London Irish); O Farrell (Saracens) – captain, J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers); E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Itoje (Saracens), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints); L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), J Willis (Toulouse), A Dombrandt (Harlequins).

Replacements: J Walker (Harlequins), M Vunipola (Saracens), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), N Isiekwe (Saracens), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), M Smith (Harlequins), J Marchant (Harlequins)

Referee: J Peyper (South Africa).