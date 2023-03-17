'That type of commitment is something that I’ll never forget' - Farrell grateful for family's decision to make Ireland move

The former England coach made the move to Ireland seven years ago.
'That type of commitment is something that I’ll never forget' - Farrell grateful for family's decision to make Ireland move

INTO THE WEST: Head coach Andy Farrell speaking during an Ireland rugby media conference at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 01:05
Simon Lewis

Andy Farrell has paid tribute to his wife and family for backing his decision to leave home in the UK and move to across the Irish Sea seven years ago.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

In association with

The Ireland head coach is on the verge of career highlight as his team prepares for tomorrow’s bid for a Six Nations Grand Slam against England, the team he served as both a player and assistant coach before joining Joe Schmidt’s backroom staff as defence coach in 2016.

He succeeded Schmidt as head coach at the end of 2019 and after four wins from four in the 2023 Six Nations has brought Ireland to a title decider with eldest son Owen set to captain England at Aviva Stadium tomorrow. The Saracens fly-half has brought his own sons Tommy and Freddie with him to see their Dublin-based grandparents, Andy and Colleen, and his own three younger siblings.

The Ireland boss was asked yesterday to reflect on the decision to move his family to these shores back in 2016.

“Well, when you make a decision, you commit, and that's it. And, you know, I'm very lucky that it wasn't just me that was committed. It was my wife and kids as well. Because whether you think it's a close flight or connected or whatever to the UK, it is still living abroad. It is a big move, you know, kids out to school, etc.

"It was a commitment to the family. And the more I look back on that I'm forever grateful for them showing me that commitment, you know, because it was just because of me, wasn't it?

"You know, we had to up sticks, kids went away from the friends etc, and that type of commitment is something that I’ll never forget.

"Have I surprised myself that I like it so much? No, why would we? We love it here. We're loving life here and the rugby's pretty good as well.” 

Farrell said he and Owen had long learned not to discuss upcoming games in which they would oppose one another.

"I'll have a conversation, yeah. We don't ask questions that put the other person in too much of a predicament. I know that he's travelling over today, he's not staying too far from our house actually.

“The grandkids are coming over today as well, so we'll be trying to poach them into our captain's run tomorrow and see if we can squeeze them to cheer for Ireland. We'll see how that goes."

Owen had complained before the tournament he caught his eldest son Tommy wearing an Ireland jersey given to him by his grandad.

"I've told him to bring it,” Farrell senior said yesterday, “so we'll see what he wears on Saturday."

More in this section

Ireland Rugby Media Conference Farrell: Ireland must guard against illness of desperation 
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference Doris and Sheehan passed fit to start in Grand Slam decider 
Wales v England - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium Wales make six changes for Six Nations clash against France
#Six Nations
<p>DRIVEN TO BE THE BEST: Andy Farrell has dismissed the suggestion Guinness Six Nations leaders Ireland have everything to lose in Saturday’s Grand Slam clash with England and that his team are instead driven by the goal to be the best they can be.Pic: Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

Only pressure on Farrell's side is from within the camp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd