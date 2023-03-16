‘There’s so much ahead, please God, if I stay lucky,’ says Sexton

Ireland’s captain knows Saturday will be an emotional day for him and his family as he plays his 60th and final Guinness Six Nations game but his team and their bid for a Grand Slam remains his top priority.

Johnny Sexton has been doing his level best to keep the emotions at bay ahead of his last competitive Test match at Aviva Stadium, against England in the championship’s final round in front of an expectant sell-out crowd.

The 37-year-old is set to retire at the end of this autumn’s World Cup in France, and there will be further outings at the Aviva for both Leinster in Europe and Ireland when they return to Dublin in August for pre-tournament warm-ups against Italy and England.

Those dates in the diary are part of the trick he is trying to play in order to focus on the process of delivering a winning performance this weekend. Keeping his phone off to keep the ticket requests at bay so far this week is another and he is determined to treat the visit of England for a Grand Slam and title decider as “just another cup final”.

Asked on Wednesday about how special the week was as he reaches the end of his Six Nations journey, 13 years after a debut off the bench against France in Paris and a first start the following week in victory at Twickenham, Sexton said: “Yeah, in the background definitely.

“It’s special, of course, but it’s more about the team this week and getting the best performance that we can out there. I’d never be able to live with myself if you don’t turn up and play well, so that’s the focus.

“You take the emotion out of it, it’s going to be emotional anyway.

“You’re playing England at home with something on the line, so it’s always what you’ve wanted to do and where you wanted to be. It’s not the last game with this team, well I certainly hope not.

“We’ve got a lot more of the journey left so I’m not really thinking like that. I’m just thinking about trying to get out there and put in the best performance I can, then try to get everyone else on the same page.”

Sexton invoked those aforementioned Leinster and Ireland games later this year as reasons not to get over-emotional this Saturday. There is the possibility of a Heineken Champions Cup final at the Aviva on May 20 if he can help steer Leinster through their Round-of-16 clash there with Ulster on April 1, and home draws at the Dublin stadium for both the following weekend’s quarter-final and the semis at the end of next month.

A last Six Nations game? It is all part of the ongoing journey, the Ireland skipper suggested.

“Your 100th cap or something like that, you do feel that sense of occasion. This is the last Six Nations game but there’s so much ahead, please God, if I stay lucky and avoid injuries.

“There’s hopefully a World Cup, there’s hopefully some knockout games with Leinster ahead in the Aviva so I’m trying to get away from the fact that it’s this big last thing.

“It’s just a cup final and that’s all we’re thinking about.”