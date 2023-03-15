St Anne's secure double glory on Munster Schools Girls Cup day 

St Anne's 17 Ardscoil Mhuire 5

St Anne’s Community School are celebrating a Munster Schools Girls Cup double as shortly after their Junior side won their final at Musgrave Park, their Seniors did likewise defeating a determined Ardscoil Mhuire 17-5 on Wednesday.

Tries from Amy Reilly, Ellen O’Shaughnessy and Rebecca Rogers helped St Annes’ Senior squad win the silverware for the second year in a row.

The wet and windy conditions didn’t exactly cater towards a fast free flowing senior final and the tone for the game was set in the opening seconds when Ardscoil’s Hanna Hehir produced a brilliant, crunching tackle to stop her opponent from advancing.

The Champions were well up for the battle though and they finally opened the scoring just shy of the quarter of an hour mark when Amy Reilly powered her way through the defence and across the end-line.

The score remained the same until just before the halftime break when Ellen O’Shaughnessy gathered possession following a period of sustained pressure and raced into the corner. Despite her best efforts against the conditions, Emily Byrne failed to add the extras on either occasion.

Ellie McEvoy of St. Anne’s wins the lineout. Pic: ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Victory was all but assured by the 48th minute when captain Rebecca Rogers dived across the line close to goal, giving Byrne the chance to calmly fire over the conversion, 17-0.

Mary's, to their credit, battled until the end but they could only force one response in the closing stages with Kesley Reeves going over in the corner, but Grace McInerney’s conversion dropped just short as Anne's hung on to their trophy.

And just a few hours earlier St Anne’s secured a memorable victory in the Junior Cup final as they comprehensively defeated Coláiste Íde Dingle 46-0.

Mia Hennelly was the star of the show in that showpiece occasion as she scored a sensational hat-trick to help her side roar to an impressive victory in front of their vocal following.

Scorers for St Anne’s:

Tries: A Reilly, E O’Shaughnessy and R Rogers.

Cons: E Byrne.

Ardscoil Mhuire:

Try: K Reeves.

ST ANNE’S: Z Loughran, E O’Shaughnessy, A Hanly, F O’Rahilly, S McNamara, E Byrne, R Rogers; A Walsh, E Reynolds, A Reilly, R Mockler, E McEvoy, A O’Donovan, H Byrnes, K O’Mahony.

Replacements: C Fitzgibbon, J Duggan, P McWey, N Crotty, H Beck, A Slevin, S McEvoy, A McKeogh, P McNamara, C Maguire.

ARDSCOIL MHUIRE: L Te Pou, A Carew, G McInerney, K Hehir, C O’Connell, H Hehir, B McInerney; A Flanagan, A Foley, K Ryan, A Kelly, R Laffan, N Noonan, G Hayes, K Reeves.

Replacements: A Coffey, A Collins, E Dilmac, J Griffin, A Long, L Bailey, E Griffin.

Referee: John Moynihan (MAR).