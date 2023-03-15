'We have been here before' - Ireland can draw on All Black prep in crunch week 

Like many of his current Ireland team-mates, Jamison Gibson-Park was an uncapped onlooker the last time an Irish side won the Grand Slam and the Guinness Six Nations title.

That does not mean there is a lack of high-achieving Test experience among the newer members of Andy Farrell’s title-chasing squad.

Indeed, the fit-again scrum-half whose return from injury off the bench at Murrayfield last Sunday sparked the turnaround in Ireland’s fortunes to set up this Saturday’s Aviva Stadium decider against England sees echoes of last summer’s pre-third Test atmosphere in New Zealand within the camp this week and believes the experience will stand Ireland in good stead.

As Gibson-Park’s half-back partner and captain Johnny Sexton said in the aftermath of Sunday’s pivotal 22-7 victory over Scotland, Ireland may not have won the Six Nations since 2018 but they have been successful in creating final-winning equivalents under the current coaching set-up and last July’s historic season-clinching third Test against the All Blacks in Wellington was certainly one of them.

“We played a final in New Zealand, we played a final last year in terms of trying to win a Triple Crown against Scotland,” Sexton had said on Sunday evening, “we’ve created finals for ourselves over the last number of years so it will be no different.”

Gibson-Park agrees.

A New Zealand-born, naturalised Irishman who made his Test debut in 2020 after three seasons with Leinster, his ambition to wear the green jersey was fuelled by such moments from the 2016 Chicago win over the All Blacks and the 2018 Grand Slam, which was secured in style against England at Twickenham.

“Oh, it was right up there,” the scrum-half said of how the 2018 Grand Slam had ignited his dream of success in Ireland colours.

“I suppose I was lucky enough to witness 2018. It just looked unbelievable. It would have been an awesome thing to be a part of. I suppose ever since then (it was in my head).

“It was unbelievable to witness, pretty special times and we have a chance to do it again.

“It was the same thing with Chicago in 2016 and all these things. I was sitting there thinking ‘It would be pretty awesome to be part of this.’ It was all part of the process.

“In a sense, it kind of feels like we have been here before. In a few ways, it feels similar to the last week in New Zealand, where we probably didn’t have as many injuries, but it was the end of a long season or a long campaign. It’s about looking after the bodies and getting the minds right.”

Having missed the first three rounds of the 2023 championship campaign, Gibson-Park is making up for lost time.

He was withdrawn from the starting line-up with a hamstring injury on the day of the opening match in Wales and forced to watch as Conor Murray reasserted his claim the number nine jersey with assured performances in the bonus-point wins against the Welsh and at home to France the following week and his form was such that head coach Farrell selected the Ireland Test centurion to start in Edinburgh despite Gibson-Park’s return to fitness last week.

“It was a tough one,” he said of the hamstring issue, “probably the toughest injury break I’ve had, to be honest. Normally I just get on with things, it’s part of the game, just get stuck into the rehab process, but this one was pretty tough.

“Knowing how good a side we’ve got and how good of a chance we had to go pretty well, so it was definitely a little bit tougher than normal watching on. But yeah, nice to be out there at the weekend.”

Gibson-Park credited his recovery to the work he did with the IRFU’s new Specialist Rehab Physiotherapist Einar Einarsson, the Icelander recruited from the world-renowned Aspetar sports medicine hospital in Doha, Qatar, at the start of the year.

Einarsson has been tasked with rehabbing Ireland’s longer-term injury sufferers at the IRFU High Performance Centre to relieve the load placed on physios in the four provinces and the scrum-half considers himself a satisfied customer.

“We’ve got a new guy Einar, the master of movement from Iceland. He has been great with the rehab for myself, Tadhg (Furlong), Robbie (Henshaw), Johnny (Sexton), all these guys rehabbing injuries.

“It’s been awesome to work with him, he’s brought a bit of a different perspective. But yeah, in the same breath, I’ve been involved with the team a little bit.

“I had done a bit of unit work in the Italy week and then we obviously had the fallow week where I’ve trained, so I had a bit of time and the hammy is feeling good, so no worries.”

Ireland need all available hands on deck in this week of weeks as the Irish management adds up the toll of last Sunday’s epic win when they lost Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson to injuries inside the first 24 minutes and then Sheehan’s replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher and Garry Ringrose after half-time.

Yet now a Grand Slam on home soil in Dublin on St Patrick’s Weekend is within reach, a wounded England side hammered 53-10 at home to France last Saturday standing between Farrell’s Ireland and some more history and the Gibson-Park said it was an occasion to embrace rather than try and block out.

“You feed off it certainly, get the work done early and then start building to the weekend but we try to be as process-driven as we can and focus on the game rather than the occasion.

“Tougher than any other week obviously but that’s a little bit of experience too…

"There is a big number of this team that was (in Wellington) that week so we will certainly be able to draw on that experience.”