Ireland's comfort in adversity a sign of a new normal for Farrell's men 

Andy Farrell walked into the Irish dressing-room on Sunday and spoke with a calmness that belied the chaos that had engulfed his team. He had spoken repeatedly about the need for his Irish team to be poked and prodded and teased by rugby’s capriciousness and this was the game in all its madness. This was that.

This was the ultimate adversity, the most punishing of stress tests.

A try disallowed by a law straight from the lunatic fringe of the game’s codes. Three forwards lost to injury inside 25 minutes. Two more players stricken by injuries after the break. A flanker throwing into the lineout. And all this in enemy territory against a side playing with their tails up.

Look, they really should not have won this. Certainly not by three clear scores. But they did. They won away pulling up and even left a try-scoring bonus point behind them. How does that compute? How can it be that it was Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend lamenting the way in which his team lost steam down the stretch?

This isn’t normal. It’s a new normal.

"It was a strange game,” said Josh van der Flier. “Scotland were very, very good and obviously they posed a lot of challenges. We started losing a few players throughout the game, which had its challenges as well, especially for myself and Cian Healy and a few lads playing out of position. We managed to keep the performance going and managed to get the win, which is pretty special in those circumstances."

This is understatement at its finest. It’s like saying England took a bit of a beating. Or that Welsh rugby has a few issues to iron out. The sight of van der Flier standing on the touchline and throwing the ball into an Irish lineout? That snapshot alone is enough to speak for the loopy turn this game took.

Funny how things work out. He used to indulge in the odd few lineout throws while he was a kid in the Leinster academy and the coaches then saw it as a waste of his time and considerable talents but this Ireland team clearly covers all bases, no matter how unlikely they might be to visit any of them.

It’s not every day you will lose your two hookers to injury but yellow cards tend to be a more obvious threat and this collective had cross-checked that a possible eventuality and done their due diligence on it. Van der Flier was put out with a couple of his efforts but you wouldn’t class his efforts as anything other than excellent.

The news was broken to him at half-time. Ronan Kelleher had already injured the arm and so his Leinster colleague found himself sitting in the sheds at half-time discussing the mechanics of throwing with Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring and John Fogarty. As you do.

No stress, no fuss, just doing it.

JOSH OF ALL TRADES: Ireland’s Josh van der Flier prepares to throw the ball into the line-out. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

“I felt alright actually. I've played seven for, it must be 15 years, since playing in school, and that's never actually happened. There have been times where I've been close to throwing so no better place to do it than in Murrayfield with a packed house.

“It felt alright, felt fine. The chat out there was incredibly calm. James Ryan was calling the lineout and he was very relaxed. He was asking what I was comfortable with or whatever. So it was good.”

Go back six years and an Irish team was knocked off its groove like a vinyl record on a three-legged table by the simple act of a team bus arriving to this same Murrayfield stadium 15 minutes late. It’s ten years since they lost players, their heads and the game in similar situations to Sunday’s in Rome.

This is totally understandable. This is probably what should happen. This is what would happen to most people and to most teams but this is a side sitting on top of the world and contemplating a shot at a Grand Slam when England come to Dublin for the final round of Six Nations fixtures next weekend.

It’s not that doubts didn’t darken their door. Van der Flier admitted that there was a temptation at one point in the first-half, as players were dropping off and the Scots were threatening, when the thought struck that maybe this just wasn’t to be Ireland’s day.

Defeat would have been coloured in more flattering colours had that been the outcome. Everyone would have understood that fate had conspired against them. Their ambitions would have suffered but not so much their stock. There is danger in that line of thinking. It’s a get-out-of-jail-free card but Ireland didn’t reach for it.

Rugby is a brutally physical game, and too many Irish players felt the brunt of that in Edinburgh, but this was a game won between the ears, in the minds of a group of players and coaches who refuse to succumb and turn back in the face of the most ill of winds. It is nothing short of remarkable.