Johnny Sexton becomes joint-leading points scorer in Six Nations history

Sexton will hope to take the outright record in next weekend’s Dublin clash with England.
Johnny Sexton becomes joint-leading points scorer in Six Nations history
Johnny Sexton, right, made history at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 16:54
Ed Elliot

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton became the joint-leading points scorer in Guinness Six Nations history during Sunday’s clash with Scotland.

The 37-year-old moved level with Ronan O’Gara’s total of 557 after kicking a penalty and two conversions at Murrayfield.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

In association with

Having made his championship debut in 2010, fly-half Sexton travelled to Edinburgh seven points shy of former international team-mate O’Gara.

He achieved the feat in the 62nd minute of his 59th appearance in the tournament before being replaced by Ross Byrne nine minutes later.

The 2018 world player of the year leapfrogged ex-England star Jonny Wilkinson (546) into second place in the overall standings during last month’s win over France before sitting out his county’s round-three trip to Italy with a groin injury.

England skipper Owen Farrell is the second-highest active player, sitting in fourth spot overall on 517.

Sexton will hope to take the outright record in next weekend’s Dublin clash with England.

Johnny Sexton kicked seven points at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking about the record before the game, he said: “It’s not something I ever set out to do.

“I’d rather not score another point and win a championship, win a Grand Slam than get the points record.

“If it comes, fantastic, but it’s not something I lose sleep over.

“If you do it, it’s an amazing mark to do. Ronan obviously had an amazing career and even just to be in that same conversation is enough for me.”

More in this section

France v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations - Stade de France Russell holds key for Scotland to torpedo Ireland's Grand Slam ambition
Steve Borthwick during the game 11/3/2023 Borthwick admits England face ‘stark reality’ after thrashing by France
England dejected after France socred 11/3/2023 Shambolic England torn apart in historic French humbling 
ScotlandSexton#Six NationsPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
England v France - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium

I’m gutted – Owen Farrell admits France hammering hit England hard

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd