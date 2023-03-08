McErlean and Ireland 20s walking in seniors' shoes towards own Grand Slam tilt

Hugh McErlean would love to be the next Hugo Keenan and the Terenure and Leinster full-back all but followed in those very footsteps when the Ireland U20s fronted up to their senior colleagues during this Six Nations.

Less than a week had passed since Keenan scored that superb setpiece try against the French at the Aviva Stadium when Richie Murphy’s young backline pulled the very same trickery and tactic out of the bag in a session against their elders.

“We ran the same move but the ref got in the way and it was me running the move,” said McErlean.

So close.

The sheer chutzpah of it merited more than a few smiles on the part of Andy Farrell’s men. This was the first hit-out for these boys against the number one team in the world and they were doing this? What’s not to like?

Keenan put his appreciation for the Ireland 20s on public record just last week after the two squads had gone at it again during the second of the Championship’s down weeks, the underage side starting like a train in that session too.

That they brought confidence to the table at the IRFU’s training base in Abbotstown shouldn’t be a surprise: this is another Irish side chasing a Six Nations title and Grand Slam as they look forward to an away game in Scotland this weekend.

The value of their interaction with the Test team is incalculable. McErlean’s head spun at the sheer pace the men play their game. He picked the brains of Ross Byrne and Mack Hansen when it came to how they had tested him with boot to ball.

There were a few kicks where he was caught out but the beauty of that is his insistence that he wouldn’t be one for getting done twice. The Scots like to kick too but they will need quality to go along with that quantity in Scotstoun on Friday evening.

England host France at The Rec that same evening in the game of the round. Both of those can still win the Championship although Ireland can have it in their own hands come round five regardless of the result there if they defeat the Scots.

Murphy’s men have plenty going for them.

They haven’t been perfect so far, not near it, but they recorded ultimately comfortable margins against Wales and Italy after considerable challenges both nights and they edged a compelling battle with the French in Cork in between.

An astonishing lack of injuries has allowed them a rare consistency in their selection. McErlean started the opener on the bench before promotion thereafter. That is the only change to the starting XV through three games and the casualty ward remains quiet.

His impact against Wales when ushered on at half-time in Colwyn Bay was instant and considerable but there was a time when he seemed destined for a shot at inter-county hurling with Antrim rather than rugby with Ireland.

Brought up in Ballymena, he played minis with Ballymena and hurling with Cushendall and the small ball was the bigger of the draws before the family shifted a few hours down the road in time for him to start secondary school.

“I moved to Dublin and (St) Michael’s and the hurling scene wasn’t as strong in Michael’s,” he said deadpan.

“It was a bit of a no-brainer with my new mates (as to) which sport I was going to be playing. I went into rugby instead.”

He did pop in to the Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA club in Ringsend after the relocation but the dye had already been cast and so Ireland have a budding and highly-rated full-back who has played a fair chunk of his schooldays as an out-half.

Hurling’s loss and all that…