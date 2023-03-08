Frontliners fit and available for Scotland clash

It is not just the presence of familiar faces from the frontline that will have cheered Andy Farrell and his Ireland coaches when the Six Nations squad regathered at Carton House this week.

For all the impetus that the sight of fit-again starters Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton returning to the training ground will have given Ireland’s Grand Slam bid ahead of their penultimate challenge, Sunday’s Murrayfield showdown with Scotland, the reappearance of uncapped playmaker Ciaran Frawley will have also lifted spirits.

The Irish management have long been holding a torch for the versatile Leinster back and the feeling was only enhanced by an impressive tour of New Zealand last summer when Frawley guided the Ireland XV side to victory in the second of the midweek tour games against the Maori All Blacks in Wellington.

Yet Frawley’s progress in green has been stymied by injury this season. Hopes that the 25-year-old fly-half who looks equally comfortable at inside centre and full-back, would play a leading role in the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa last September and October were dashed by a shoulder injury. And having proved both fitness and form with two outings for Leinster in the weeks that followed Frawley was named by Ireland boss Farrell in the Autumn Nations Series squad alongside captain Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery.

Once again, aspirations for Frawley were knocked back by a knee injury that struck on the eve of the Test series playing for a young Ireland A side against a more experienced All Blacks XV at the RDS. Frawley had scored and converted his own try in the first half but his evening was cut short soon after the break and surgery was required.

So Frawley’s return to the Ireland squad has been a long time coming and it says much about Farrell’s eagerness to learn more about the Skerries native that he is back after just one appearance for Leinster, in last weekend’s URC fixture at Edinburgh, where he came through 80 minutes at full-back.

Sexton’s recovery from the groin issue he sustained in the win over France in round two has long been signposted with Ross Byrne, who started the victory in Italy last time out, set to return to his covering role for the veteran number 10 from the bench when Farrell announces his side for Murrayfield on Friday.

Given that Frawley’s chances of featuring in that matchday squad appear remote, as a fly-half at least, given Jack Crowley remains in the squad following his appearance in Rome as Byrne’s late replacement. Sexton’s injury had opened the door for Carbery to come in from the cold and travel to Italy as a non-paying reserve but the Munster No.10 will remain with his province.

Frawley’s inclusion appears to be as a straight swap for the injured Jamie Osborne, who had been in camp since the original Six Nations squad announcement at the end of January, but who picked up a knock in Edinburgh. Flanker Scott Penny was another who’s involvement ended with a knock in that game and his withdrawal has enabled Ulster’s Nick Timoney to return to camp for the first time since last November when he earned his third Test cap against Fiji.

Munster trio Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, and Roman Salanoa, Leinster’s Jordan Larmour, Connacht’s Cian Prendergast, and Ulster’s Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell have all returned to the 37-man squad having featured for their provinces in the URC at the weekend but Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade has suffered the same fate as Carbery, with first-choice number nine Gibson-Park now back in the mix having sustained a hamstring injury on the morning of the opening-round win in Wales.

Ireland will travel to Murrayfield on the back of three bonus-points wins but face a Scotland side gunning for a first Triple Crown since the 1990 Five Nations. Gregor Townsend’s side saw their winning start to the championship narrowly ended by France in round three in a performance the head coach described as Scotland’s “best performance of the season”.

The 32-21 defeat at Stade de France had seen lock Grant Gilchrist sent off after a high tackle of Anthony Jelonch which ended the flanker’s championship and the red card led to a ban which rules out the second row for the rest of the championship campaign.

Scotland yesterday called up Scott Cummings as his replacement, one of four Glasgow Warriors added to Townsend’s squad alongside tighthead prop Simon Berghan, flanker Rory Darge, who replaces Bath’s Josh Bayliss, and uncapped centre Stafford McDowall.

Townsend, like Farrell, is set to name his team on Friday.

Ireland Guinness Six Nations Squad for Round 4:

Backs (17): B Aki (Connacht), R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster ), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards (20): R Baird (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), C Prendergast (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), R Salanoa (Munster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster).