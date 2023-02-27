Less than ideal build-up leaves Casey pleased to leave Rome on top

A bad back in the build-up and a shoulder in the throat at Stadio Olimpico will be two of the more painful memories of Craig Casey’s first Guinness Six Nations start but the Ireland scrum-half left Italy yesterday in an entirely positive frame of mind.

In many ways, the hard work may just be starting for Casey, with first-choice number nine Jamison Gibson-Park set for a return from the hamstring injury he sustained shortly before Ireland’s opening game in Wales, which gave the Munster scrum-half the opportunity to feature in all three games of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Backing up his more experienced Munster colleague Conor Murray in the first two rounds, Casey, 23, earned plaudits for his part in seeing out the victories over the Welsh and France, dovetailing seamlessly with fly-half Ross Byrne as their stock rose both individually and as a half-back partnership.

Andy Farrell handed the pair their Six Nations starts in Rome on Saturday and the head coach described the priceless nature of their experience in helping to deliver the 34-20 win, though Casey’s brush with man mountain Sebastien Negri, darting into the flanker’s frame after attempting to chase his own chip. left him in discomfort for more than half of his 65 minutes on the pitch.

“Yeah, him and Ross together. How they ran the week was great and how they made other people that they were in charge and that they were always going to be in control,” Farrell said.

“I thought that spilled over into how they controlled and managed the game and did really well. So it’s a good one for them to tick off, isn’t it, and know that how they prepare really matters to make sure they’re going to deliver as a half-back partnership. I think it was a priceless one.” Casey was also happy with his performance, his 10th Test cap, which he revealed had come after a week of uncertainty surrounding a troublesome flared disk in his spine.

"Thankfully Stephen Mutch (Ireland’s lead physiotherapist), he helped me a lot, thank God,” Casey said.

"Me and Ross were happy with how the week went. I was struggling a bit with my back all week but I was delighted to pull through in the end.

"The physios did a lot of work on me but in terms of the running of the week it went well. We were happy with training, with mending mistakes on Monday to Tuesday to Wednesday.

"I only really found out I was starting for sure on Wednesday, but to get that session under the belt as a starter and give confidence to the lads, I think it went well.” This was not a vintage Ireland performance as Farrell’s much-changed side attacked with great attacking flair and were full value for their five tries but were guilty of several missed try-scoring opportunities. Casey agreed the experience was as important in the side’s learning process as the previous round’s win over France.

"Oh, 100 per cent. We haven't really had an easy Test match in a good while, we knew what the Italians were going to bring and especially in Rome.

"The crowd was unbelievable, the Irish crowd was class as well and I definitely wasn't expecting that.

"To learn in a bear pit like this, the real, like pressure, pressure environment of Rome...to come out the other end after making things happen but also making mistakes and learning from it, yeah, it was good.

"We'll watch the game back, hopefully come back into camp this week and go from there.” There is the prospect that with Gibson-Park’s return to fitness and Murray looking close to being back to his imperious best, Casey could become on of the players released back to their provinces this week for another round BKT URC rugby with Munster set to host Scarlets in Cork this Friday.

Ireland’s most recent starter at number nine, though, is comfortable in the belief that he is now in a three-way battle for the Test jersey.

"Yeah 100 per cent happy with how I'm playing, obviously Jamison is a class, class player. I mean, he's done unbelievably well for us over the last two years.

"But I think it's a good place to be, you want that competition. I definitely wouldn't want to be strolling into a matchday squad.

"I think the environment means everyone is on their toes and pushing, so hopefully I can push the two lads, 100 per cent.”