Denis Buckley signs new deal with Connacht

Denis Buckley has signed an initial three-year deal with Connacht, with the club having an option on the third year. The Roscommon man has made 223 appearances since his debut in September 2011 and was part of the wider squad when they won the Guinness PRO12 final in 2016.
Buckley has been capped by the Ireland U20's, Emerging Ireland and the Barbarians.
Speaking on his new deal, Buckley is happy to continue his career in his home province. "Connacht is a special place to me so I'm delighted to be staying for another few years. The Sportsground will change a lot over that time so I'm excited to see the development take place and play my part in that on the field."
"Denis brings a wealth of experience to our front row" says Director of Rugby Andy Friend, "he 's a top-class scrummager and has seen a lot of change at the club since his debut over 10 years ago. He still has a lot to give Connacht both on and off the field, so securing his services for the next few years is a great boost to the Province"