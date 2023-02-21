Warren Gatland delays naming Wales team for under-threat England showdown

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has delayed naming his team for Saturday’s under-threat Guinness Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff
Warren Gatland delays naming Wales team for under-threat England showdown

DELAY: Wales head coach Warren Gatland has delayed his team announcement for the Six Nations clash against England. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 12:09
Andrew Baldock

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has delayed naming his team for Saturday’s under-threat Guinness Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

In association with

Gatland had been due to announce the starting line-up at midday on Tuesday, although the New Zealander will still front a scheduled press conference at Wales’ training base.

Whether the game goes ahead remains in doubt amid Welsh rugby’s contractual chaos and possibility of a players’ strike.

Talks between negotiators of a new six-year financial agreement – the Professional Rugby Board – and Welsh professional players are due to take place on Wednesday.

The players want Wales’ minimum 60-cap selection rule for players plying their trade outside the country to be scrapped, a voice at PRB meetings and a review of proposed fixed-variable contracts.

Those contracts would guarantee a player only 80 per cent of their salary, with the remaining 20 per cent comprising bonuses, and is the players’ major grievance.

No long-form agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union and Wales’ four professional regions – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – has yet been agreed in writing, mean players whose contracts expire at the end of this season currently cannot be offered new deals.

Wales have lost their opening two Six Nations games (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the clock ticking and player unrest having escalated, Gatland must somehow prepare for a game that comes on the back of Wales suffering comprehensive defeats in their opening Six Nations fixtures against Ireland and Scotland.

It is the first time for 16 years that Wales have lost their first two championship games, while three defeats from the start last happened during their 2003 Six Nations campaign under head coach Steve Hansen.

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-CASTRES-BRIVE Former Ireland lock Jeremy Davidson named new Castres head coach
CBC Monkstown v Newbridge College - Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Quarter-Final Lawlor hat-trick sees Newbridge power past Monkstown
Christians and Crescent ready for battle in Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final Christians and Crescent ready for battle in Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final
Wales#Six NationsPlace: UK
<p>STRIKE THREAT: Wales' record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones. Pic: PA</p>

Strike threats: Wales’s rugby crisis exposes greater problem

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.26 s