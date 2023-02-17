France centre Danty back in Six Nations squad after injury

The 30-year-old La Rochelle powerhouse missed the first two rounds after suffering a knee injury at the end of December.
France centre Danty back in Six Nations squad after injury

LOOK WHO'S BACK: France centre Jonathan Danty. Pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 19:56

France centre Jonathan Danty is in line to return to Six Nations duty after being called up on Friday to join Fabien Galthie's squad after this weekend's round of Top 14 matches.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

In association with

The 30-year-old La Rochelle powerhouse missed the first two rounds after suffering a knee injury at the end of December.

Initially expected to be out of action for two months, Danty has recovered quicker than expected and is in La Rochelle's line-up to play Castres on Saturday.

Danty's clubmate Yoan Tanga has also been drafted into the squad as replacement for flanker Alexandre Becognee.

The suspension of tighthead prop Uini Atonio following his yellow card in Dublin last weekend means a call-up to the squad for uncapped Thibault Laclayat who plays for second division Oyonnax.

France won their opener against Italy before losing a classic to Ireland last week.

They play their first game in Paris in the next round on February 26 when they host Scotland, who have won both matches against England and Wales, and trail the Irish on points difference at the top of the table.

© Agence France-Presse

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Session Academy prop Jack Boyle named on bench for Leinster
Rugby Union - Challenge Cup - Quarter Final - Newport Gwent Dragons v Cardiff Blues - Rodney Parade Something has to change – Jack Dixon reveals stark reality of Welsh contract row
Wales v Ireland - Guinness Women's Six Nations - Cardiff Arms Park Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane recovering from a brain haemorrhage
#Six Nations
<p>THREE CHANGES: Connacht make three changes with Denis Buckley (right), Dylan Tierney Martin and Cian Prendergast returning. Eoin De Buitlear( left) could make his debut from the bench.Pic:INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Connacht make three changes for clash against Zebre

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.269 s