France centre Danty back in Six Nations squad after injury

France centre Jonathan Danty is in line to return to Six Nations duty after being called up on Friday to join Fabien Galthie's squad after this weekend's round of Top 14 matches.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The 30-year-old La Rochelle powerhouse missed the first two rounds after suffering a knee injury at the end of December.

Initially expected to be out of action for two months, Danty has recovered quicker than expected and is in La Rochelle's line-up to play Castres on Saturday.

Danty's clubmate Yoan Tanga has also been drafted into the squad as replacement for flanker Alexandre Becognee.

The suspension of tighthead prop Uini Atonio following his yellow card in Dublin last weekend means a call-up to the squad for uncapped Thibault Laclayat who plays for second division Oyonnax.

France won their opener against Italy before losing a classic to Ireland last week.

They play their first game in Paris in the next round on February 26 when they host Scotland, who have won both matches against England and Wales, and trail the Irish on points difference at the top of the table.

