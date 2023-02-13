Craig Casey: We did it for Conor Murray

Motivation was never likely to be lacking for a Six Nations game that could go such a long way to deciding the title, but Craig Casey admits that Ireland’s players were extra keen to claim a win on Saturday for Conor Murray and his family.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The scrum-half’s father Gerry was transferred to Cork University Hospital early last week after suffering serious injuries in a road accident and Murray departed the team camp to see his family before returning and starting the game against the French.

“We definitely spoke about putting in this performance for him and backing him up, along with the lads who were making 50 caps,” said Casey. “It was a special day for them and their families as well. Look, we’re absolutely delighted we could all put in an effort for Mur and Gerry and the family.”

Jonathan Sexton paid tribute to Murray on the back of such an emotional and difficult week after Ireland’s 13-point win at the Aviva Stadium and Casey, who replaced his Munster colleague in the second half, did likewise.

“It was a very tough week for him and the family and all week we’ve been thinking about Gerry, Barbara, all the family. It’s a credit to Mur. He’s someone I’ve looked up to for years and, obviously being behind him at Munster, I’ve learned a lot off him.

“And, again, I learned a lot from him this week as well, about mental toughness and mental resilience, I think. He’s a credit to his family the way he showed up and a credit to this team. And I’m delighted we got the win for him today, for him and Gerry.”

The Ireland squad had been teed up for this game on the Monday evening by a number of guest speakers who delved into the history of the island and of the role rugby has played through some difficult times.

Brian O’Driscoll and Craig Doyle spoke on the back of the documentary they did some years back on rugby and the Troubles while former Ulster and Ireland player David Irwin and historian Paul Rouse were others to share their knowledge and experiences.

Finding the right emotional pitch can be tough at the best of times but Ireland’s display hit all the right notes and the role of the replacements, Casey included, was central to getting the team over the line.

"Yeah, massively satisfying,” said Casey. “I've learned a good bit about coming off the bench and not trying to be frantic and not trying to do everything by myself and just try to play at 100 miles per hour because you lose decisions there and you lose moments.

"So I think that's something I've definitely learned and to bring it into a high, high level of international rugby against one of the best teams in the world, and obviously the whole bench made an impact, I think.”