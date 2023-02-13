Ross Byrne stakes his claim as Sexton's Ireland back-up with impressive cameo

Of all the positives for Andy Farrell from the victory over France, potentially the most significant could be the solution to one of Irish rugby’s most vexing dilemmas of the current World Cup cycle – who is best suited to back up Johnny Sexton.

On a weekend when the Ireland Under-20s showcased the emerging talents of Leinster youngster Sam Prendergast, prompting comparisons from head coach Richie Murphy to the great man himself, there was a more timely audition for the role when Ross Byrne was given 35 minutes off the bench when the captain was withdrawn due to a groin problem.

Sexton, 37, had looked to be enjoying himself against the French, in just his second outing since recovering from the cheekbone injury he sustained on January 1. He had converted two of his side’s three first-half tries, his touchline kick from the left for James Lowe’s wonder finish sailing just wide of the near upright and a penalty on the stroke of half-time had put his side into a 22-16 interval lead.

Not only that but Sexton had also made two bursts upfield into French territory that suggested he is intent on rolling back the years in his final season in green. But then came the hulking figure of Uini Atonio, 152 kilos of tighthead prop landing awkwardly on the fly-half and effectively ending the captain’s 111th Ireland appearance.

“That would do it,” Farrell commented wryly as Sexton explained his discomfort. Yet in the head coach’s view, every setback is an opportunity to stress test his players’ readiness to adapt and survive and in Byrne it was a chance he took with both hands and a laser-like right boot.

Ireland did not miss a beat when Byrne, 27, entered the fray at an awkward time for the home side as France looked to close the six-point deficit, his 59th-minute penalty calming nerves before he started to direct operations when Ireland returned to the front foot, his tactical kicking assured and consistent to pin the French in their own half before Garry Ringrose’s 72nd-minute try brought up the bonus point and Byrne’s conversion from wide on the left sealed the victory.

"I think Ross's game has been outstanding this year and he deserves his chance to get an Ireland shirt, doesn't he?” Farrell said of a player he had not selected since the 2021 Six Nations before last November’s Wallabies Test.

"Because it has been tough for him over the last few years and we have seen that transfer to the international stage. And that's all he wanted, was a chance."

Sexton, of course, remains central to Ireland’s hopes of success, both in this championship and at the World Cup, by which time he will have turned 38. Farrell praised his captain’s leadership on and off the field and the influence he exerts on the squad and his fellow 10s in particular.

"He is still playing like, you know… he is still our captain and he adds to our performance of somebody like Ross coming on there because of the way he helps set up the week, set up the last three weeks.

"So he is doing a phenomenal job as a senior statesman in the squad, our captain, our leader. His helping is immense, he is selfless in his approach and it has been tremendous to see.

"When Johnny is around the lads are learning properly off Johnny, how to get to the point where he has been at for so long for us.”

The question now remains… with Byrne, the squad’s third fly-half Jack Crowley, 23, and perhaps Prendergast establishing themselves in a line of accession to Sexton’s number 10 jersey, where does that leave Joey Carbery?

It was not until Farrell named his initial Six Nations squad 25 days ago that the Irish management’s doubts over Carbery’s position as Sexton’s back-up emerged. He had been in good if not spectacular form for Munster after finally emerging from the shadow of the injuries which had hampered him since just before the 2019 World Cup but his performances were enough to keep him at the heart of Graham Rowntree’s plans while Crowley was deployed on his shoulder at inside centre.

Yet after 37 Test caps, with six of his 12 starts handed to him by the current head coach, Carbery is on the outside looking in. His last appearance was a less than convincing start against Fiji in last November’s Autumn Nations Series that ended with a Head Injury Assessment in the 45th minute.

That paved the way for Crowley’s Test debut and Farrell’s praise of the rookie fly-half after a withering assessment of the team’s performance was in telling contrast to what has not been said about Carbery’s on-field leadership.

“He looked like he’d a bit of presence out there,” the Ireland boss said of Crowley following that laboured 35-17 win over the 14-man Tier Two side. “He’s certainly not a shrinking violet. He backs himself…” Crowley started the following week’s Test against Australia when Sexton withdrew due to a calf injury and Carbery’s unavailability due to HIA protocols meant a recall for Byrne, his return from a 18-month absence capped with a nerveless game-winning penalty to down the Wallabies.

That Carbery did not make this Six Nations squad while both Byrne and Crowley did was a significant blow to the Munster playmaker. Byrne’s performance in closing out victory over the French another gut punch.