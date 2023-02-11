Ireland player ratings: Caelan Doris shows why he is a world-class talent 

Hugo Keenan: 8.5

Not so much 'Mr Consistent' as 'Mr Consistently Excellent'. Keenan claimed the opening try, stretched the French with a brilliant 50:22 kick and did pretty much everything else with the usual no-fuss aplomb. Ireland can’t do without him.

Mack Hansen: 7.5

Won’t be happy at being stopped in his tracks by Antoine Dupont but a busier shift than in Cardiff by the Connacht winger who, as is the norm now with Andy Farrell’s wings, roved widely looking for work.

Garry Ringrose: 8.5

Ireland’s player of the year during Covid, he’s even better now. Gets through a tonne of work, always a danger shooting out of the line and his carrying is better now too. Great stamina to pull through for the defining try after 72 minutes.

Stuart McCloskey: 8

Another shift that shows the big Ulsterman is at home at this level. Carried with real intent and results and signed for one crucial poach when the French were threatening in the Irish 22. Will be hard to shift from that No.12 shirt.

James Lowe: 8.5

Incredible athleticism to score THAT try. Lowe is the man who does things no-one else in Irish rugby can, that score was the essence of what he brings. That big left boot is a serious asset as well.

Johnny Sexton: 7.5

Produced two sprints that belied a man his age but succumbed to injury when Uini Atonio landed on him after 48 minutes. As you would. Said afterwards he felt better than against Wales as he builds game time after injury.

Conor Murray: 7.5

Almost rolled back the years by sniping twice for scores but came up just short both times. Handled his basic stuff well on what must have been an incredibly difficult week after his father’s accident on Tuesday.

Andrew Porter: 8

Claimed one try and held short for another. An astonishing 69 minute shift given the frenetic nature of the game, especially in the first-half and against a side that Ireland have struggled with physically before.

Rob Herring: 6

Seriously unlucky that his day was ended so early because of that high hit from Atonio. Had almost claimed a try by then but his chance to shine in Dan Sheehan’s absence was ultimately taken away from him. Shame.

Finlay Bealham: 7.5

A solid replacement for Tadhg Furlong has become something more than that in recent times and Bealham’s pivotal role in the clever opening try for Ireland showed the all-court skills required by the forwards now.

Tadhg Beirne: 8

The blue scrum cap managed its usual steak at the breakdown and 13 tackles but Beirne didn’t last long after the restart and Andy Farrell suggested later that the injury doesn’t look good. More detail to follow from the camp on Monday.

James Ryan 8.5:

No flashy stuff from the Leinster lock, just the sort of meat and drink stuff that he has always excelled at. Made a ridiculous 17 tackles which was three more than the next Irish player on the day.

Peter O’Mahony: 6.5

Carried out all the usual duties with the accustomed intent but without amassing huge numbers on either side of the ball. There was no real ‘moment’ either from a player who has made a reputation for so many big ones.

Josh van der Flier: 7.5

Stuck the red cap down and ploughed into the French line on ten occasions but he was busier on the defensive side where only Ryan made more interventions. Solid game from the world player of the year.

Caelan Doris: 9.5

Made 115 metres off 17 carries so he was busy and effective but Doris’ worth as a player makes a mockery of even numbers like that. His pass for Ringrose to score the last try was a case in point. A world-class talent at his best.

Replacements: 9

Ireland’s bench looked strong on paper and it worked out that way on the grass. Ross Byrne and Craig Casey piloted the side well down the stretch, Bundee Aki was excellent and the forwards slipped in almost seamlessly.

Tom O’Toole made over 50 yards off eight carries in only 19 minutes. Immense.