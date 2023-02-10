Andy Farrell: Defence is the bedrock of Test rugby success

Ireland will investigate the nature of the quartet of hamstring injuries that have hampered the Test team’s Guinness Six Nations campaign thus far but Andy Farrell will not let the issue sidetrack his quest for continued success against the world’s best teams when France visit Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Hooker Dan Sheehan was the latest to succumb to the problem when he was forced out of the sell-out clash at Aviva Stadium, joining scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and veteran prop Cian Healy in being sidelined. Both Gibson-Park and replacement loosehead Healy were late withdrawals from last Saturday’s championship-opening 34-10 win in Wales while the same issue denied Farrell the services of another hooker in Rónan Kelleher.

Kelleher has recovered in time for the head coach to name him as a replacement to face the French, with Rob Herring brought into the starting front row in Sheehan’s stead but four hamstring injuries in the last two week is a concern, as the Irish boss acknowledged on Thursday.

“Well, when you’ve four of something that’s pretty similar there’s a chance that there’s a theme there,” Farrell said, “so it’s something that we’re looking into obviously, but it’s full steam ahead as far as the job in hand from here on in for us.”

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Robbie Henshaw also continue to be absent from the selection equation with a calf injury and wrist problem respectively, further depriving Ireland of frontline options against a side on a 14-Test winning streak and defending their Six Nations title from 2022 when they swept the board for a first Grand Slam since 2010.

It is a heavyweight pack that head coach Fabien Galthie has assembled, one that proved too powerful for Ireland to handle at Stade de France last February, despite a spirited performance from a less experienced Irish side missing captain Johnny Sexton. It was a close-run thing in a 30-24 defeat that proved a significant stepping stone for Farrell’s players in dealing with an away crowd that backed their heroes fervently throughout.

Yet Ireland have learned to deal better with both hostile crowds and bigger opponents since that day in St Denis and former defence coach Farrell addressed the loss of key carriers Furlong and Sheehan with an insight into how building a successful rearguard relies on more than just body shape and sheer bulk.

“Well obviously we haven’t got them but like I keep on saying, we were collision-dominant last week. Why is that? Who are our best carriers, who gives us go-forward, who gives us quickest ball etc, they tend to be the guys that run into space. That’s how you win collisions.

“You’ve got to be balanced enough mentally and physically to make good decisions and then when you’ve worked it all out you’ve got a chance to be physical on the back of that.

“So physicality isn’t just about size, it’s about being smart as well and we feel we’ve got pretty smart players.”

Defence, as far as Farrell, and former Wigan team-mate Shaun Edwards, who has transformed France’s since his arrival from Wales, are concerned is the bedrock of success in Test rugby.

"It always has been and it always will be, it will never change,” the Ireland head coach said. “It doesn't matter what...you always have to pay more attention to your attacking side because there's more things that have to gel together and be in sync for it to flow.

"But your defence is your character, isn't it, and it wasn't perfect last week but we found a way to keep them out and I think that shows a lot about our character, last week's performance.”

France have it too but Farrell warned against putting Saturday’s opponents on too much of a pedestal in that regard.

"Well, they obviously try to use their defence as a weapon and so do we.

"In the modern day game you would love to create your own chances through try scoring and defence, to try and get the ball back as soon as you can, and they're pretty good on the counter-attack and they've got flair players that can break you open when you're not quite formed defensively etc.

"So it's a big part of their game and the personnel that they've got to go with that suits them in that regard, but I also think we're not bad at it neither.”

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), F Bealham (Connacht); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht).

FRANCE: T Ramos (Toulouse); D Penaud (Clermont), G Fickou (Racing 92), Y Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), E Dumortier (Lyon); R Ntamack (Toulouse), A Dupont – captain (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), U Atonio (La Rochelle); T Flament (Toulouse), P Willemse (Montpellier); A Jelonch (Toulouse), C Ollivon (Toulon), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: G Barlot (Castres), R Wardi (La Rochelle), S Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles), R Taofifenua (Lyon), F Cros (Toulouse), S Macalou (Stade Francais), B Couilloud (Lyon), M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).