France remain unchanged for crunch game against Ireland 

Les Bleus, the defending champions who are ranked second in the world, made changes to their bench for Saturday's visit to the side top of the standings.
UNCHANGED: France head coach Fabien Galthie has named the same starting team for this weekend's Six Nations trip to Ireland as the one that beat Italy in the opening round.

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 11:42

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the same starting team for this weekend's Six Nations trip to Ireland as the one that beat Italy in the opening round.

Les Bleus, the defending champions who are ranked second in the world, made changes to their bench for Saturday's visit to the side top of the standings.

Toulouse flanker Francois Cros comes in for La Rochelle lock Thomas Lavault and Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud replaces Racing 92's Nolan Le Garrec after the 29-24 win over Italy in Rome.

Back-rower Anthony Jelonch keeps his place despite sitting out full training on Wednesday.

The match takes place less than seven months out from the start of the Rugby World Cup, which France will host.

Ireland's team will be announced at 2pm on Thursday.

FRANCE: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, E Dumortier; R Ntamack, A Dupont (C); C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio; T Flament, P Willemse; A Jelonch, C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

Replacements: G Barlot, R Wardi, S Falatea, R Taofifenua, F Cros, S Macalou, B Couilloud, M Jalibert.

© Agence France-Presse

#Six Nations
