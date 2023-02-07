Finlay Bealham settles into life as a front row starter

For a man who describes himself as “a bit weird”, Finlay Bealham knows how to fit right in. A more than competent display in his first Guinness Six Nations start for Ireland in Wales three days ago looks set to lead to a second at home to France this Saturday with first-choice tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong on Monday ruled out once again with an ongoing calf issue.

From the scrum penalty he delivered for his side and the pop pass for James Ryan’s first-half try to his prominence in defence with 13 tackles as Ireland held on to their impressively engineered 27-10 lead at the Principality Stadium, the Connacht front-rower making just his fifth start in 28 Test appearances - and first against Tier One opposition - calmed any anxiety that Furlong’s loss would be sorely missed.

“To get a first Six Nations start against a top class international team, it's something that I've been striving and craving for and to get that was unbelievable, and the atmosphere and occasion was unbelievable", Bealham, 31, said.

"But all week in my head I was, 'play the game, not the occasion, just stick to the process and do my thing' and fortunately I came out the right side of it.

"I suppose with time and if you're putting in performances, you probably build up a natural trust and all that, but I never had it in my head that I had something to prove.

“I just do my job as best I can, be the best version of myself, and I get what I deserve. It's nice to have respect and all that, but I won't get carried away. I'll keep the head down, stick to what's been working for me, play my game, and hopefully have more chances in the future."

Last Saturday’s selection, though, was something of a monkey off the back and Bealham embraced the situation. The only thing missing was his wife Sarah, who couldn’t be in Cardiff.

"My wife was actually working and this was the one game she couldn't get to. She was devastated. But fortunately, I had my father-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law come over and I got to see them there at the end. I'm sure they'll have a brilliant night and probably hungover travel tomorrow.

"My wife is a pharmacist. We got the games and she prioritised some of the home games coming up, which is fair. The one game I got my first start, she's working, so she's gutted but she's good as gold and very supportive. It doesn't bother me, I can see her tonight.

“She's a Galway girl. She's at home minding my dog. You know when people say a dog is like its owner... he's a French mastiff and he's 70 kilos. He drools and slobbers everywhere.

“I always tell her I don't know how she puts up with the two of us because I'd be a bit of a character and a bit weird. Bane is equally as weird and she's quite normal, so it's yin and yang. We get on great.

"He actually looks like Bane. The bane of our lives. I couldn't put the muzzle on because he's so big and people... wouldn't be afraid of him but he's a specimen of a yoke so if I had a big muzzle on him, it would probably draw more negative attention to him. He's a big teddy bear. Last night, he was up in the bedroom minding Sarah, so the two of them are holding down the fort really well. It's pleasing for me because I can come here and put the head down, not be worrying about the ship back home."

Australian-born in Canberra and qualified for Ireland through a granny from Enniskillen, Bealham has put down solid roots in Galway.

“I'll be settling there post-rugby,” he said. “The weather is a bit weird and it gets four seasons on some days but other than that, it's a beautiful place with lovely people and I really enjoy it. Lots of nice restaurants where I can get salads, that's my diet."

There may be some red meat this week up at the IRFU High Performance Centre in west Dublin as Ireland prepare for a showdown with last year’s champions who extended their winning streak to 14 Tests on Sunday with a hard-fought win over Italy in Rome.

"Yeah, similar to the South African pack, they're big and have a lot of weight in there,” Bealham said of the French.

“We will have to be properly on it. If you're not on it against big packs like that, you'll be getting the reverse lights. We don't want that to happen so we'll make sure we have a good week in training and work best on it as possible."