Galthié: ‘Bitter taste’ despite France win

France coach Fabien Galthié said Sunday’s tight 29-24 Six Nations win over Italy left a “bitter taste” despite taking Les Bleus’ Test match winning streak to 14 matches.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

France claimed a bonus point in Rome scoring four tries but last year’s Grand Slam winners were pushed all the way by the Italians, who showed why they are aiming for at least two wins in this year’s tournament.

Thibaud Flament, Thomas Ramos, debutant Ethan Dumortier and Matthieu Jalibert scored tries at the Stadio Olimpico to give France a tight bonus point victory which pulls them level on five points with Ireland and Scotland.

The French, however, were a long way short of the side that won the Grand Slam last year, giving away 18 penalties and almost handing the game to an Italy side revitalised by their Autumn victory over Australia.

“There is nothing to jump around about after this victory,” said France captain Antoine Dupont.

“We were too indisciplined, we gave away too many penalties. We know very well that at this level this is not acceptable and that we will have to rectify that quickly.”

Three of France’s tries came in the first 26 minutes but they let their tight grip loosen as the match wore on.

“On one hand we’re satisfied to have won the match and to have earned the bonus point. But it was a mixed performance which left us with a bit of a bitter taste in our mouths,” Galthié told reporters.

France conceded 18 penalties at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tommaso Allan kicked four penalties while Italy were also awarded a penalty try.

“Every time the opponent gets the ball we move back 30 metres, and we moved back a lot,” added Galthié.

“It took a lot from our collective performance.”

Italy coach Kieran Crowley said after the match that he wanted “recognition” for the way his young team played.

In particular, he was pleased how his players grew into the game after initially looking like they were going to be blown away. However, captain Michele Lamaro highlighted the errors which led to the Azzurri having to fight back from 19-6 down with less than half an hour played.

“Today we put ourselves in trouble on our own, we didn’t manage to get past their pressure,” said Lamaro.

“We were very disciplined in defence, many times we were able to withstand their pressure and push it back onto them, but I think we can definitely improve on this performance.”

Ange Capuozzo scored Italy’s other try just before half-time and after continuing his good French Top 14 form against the country of his birth he described Sunday’s match as an “encouraging defeat”. “We were up against the best team in the world who hadn’t lost in 13 matches and we looked them right in the eyes for 80 minutes,” Capuzzo told reporters.

“We lacked a bit of precision and it cost us heavily.”

Scorers for Italy: Tries - Capuozzo, Allan. Pens - Allan 4.

Scorers for France: Tries - Flament, Ramos, Dumortier, Jalibert. Cons - Ramos 3. Pens: Ramos.

ITALY: Capuozzo, Bruno, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello, Allan, Varney, Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, N. Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, L. Cannone.

Replacements: Padovani for Bruno (66), Fusco for Varney (74), Zani for Fischetti (68), Bigi for Nicotera (68), Ceccarelli for Ferrari (56), Pettinelli for N. Cannone (68), Zuliani for Negri (65), Lachizzi for L. Cannone (69).

FRANCE: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Falatea-Moefana, Dumortier, Ntamack, Dupont, Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Jalibert for Ntamack (65), Wardi for Baille (51), Barlot for Marchand (61), Falatea for Atonio (51), Taofifenua for Willemse (53), Macalou for Alldritt (61).