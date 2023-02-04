Mike Gibson: 'Coaches are not getting full value from talent'

Mike Gibson was in Wales a week early for the Six Nations opener on Saturday at Principality Stadium.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The Ulster magician was meeting up with some former British & Irish Lions teammates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the game in 1973 between the Barbarians and New Zealand. Gareth Edwards was there, so too JPR Williams and the wing John Bevan.

It was a day to look to remember the greats of the past and worry for the modern gladiators. While he obviously made Ireland favourites to kick-of their World Cup year with a win, despite not having won a championship game in the Welsh capital for a decade, he was concerned about Wales.

“If we look at the current Welsh side, I think there is a loss of instinct. When I look at the great Welsh sides of the seventies, with Gareth, Gerald, JPR, Barry John and Phil Bennett, they had an instinct for the game and made decisions,” said Gibson.

“There was a freedom in how they played the game compared to today, which is a wee bit too structured to suit the Welsh players. They have suffered of late, and I know they are at home to Ireland, but the Irish will start as favourites.

“Coaches know that if they aren’t successful, they will be replaced. That’s a danger. Wayne Pivac has been replaced and Warren Gatland has come back in. It will be interesting to see how he develops his squad.

“It’s a major problem in today’s game, if you do all the thinking for the player and structure your game too rigidly then you won’t get full value out of your talent.”

One player he knows the Irish coach is going to get full value out of, despite his being 37, is the captain Johnny Sexton. Gibson once wore the green No 10 jersey with real distinction and knows all the pressures that come with that position.

“All credit to the way Johnny has looked after himself and also to the physical commitment in his game. He has taken a lot of blows but has continued to seek out contact,” said an admiring Gibson, who went on five Lions tours and won 69 Irish caps.

“He is not troubled by that and his presence on the Irish side is so important because he controls things, He demands a quality of performance from those around him and can be a little bit intolerant of people who fail to meet those standards.”

Post WW2 there have been some great Irish outside halves – Jackie Kyle, Gibson himself, David Humphreys, Ronan O’Gara and now Johnny Sexton. So how does Gibson rate them?

“Johnny is a controller, he makes the right decisions, and he turns his side into a unit. It’s not flamboyant and there’s not much flair in it, but the flair he shows is in his decision making,” added Gibson.

“If you go back to Jack Kyle, he just got the ball and dealt with whatever was in front of him. He surprised himself many times. He and Sexton are poles apart.

“I’d be happy to take the field with any of the players mentioned. David offered so much and had an outstanding career, while Ronan did so many good things as well, but without a shadow of doubt this is the best Irish team of all time and Johnny is key to its success.

“That’s not to put any burden of expectation on their shoulders, they simply carry the expectation. Somebody persuaded them they could beat New Zealand in New Zealand after they had lost the first test badly.

“We won the second test and then suddenly we were into a third – and won that. I would have loved to have been in the changing room when whoever came in and persuaded Ireland that they were capable of winning the series – it's a message I’d love to send out to any team.

“I’ve no doubt we have the talent to be there and thereabouts at the World Cup in France this year. We also have the experience to challenge any side at the World Cup, so we can but hope and dream.”

Those dreams will be just as strong in the head of Sexton and his players as they prepare to kick-off a massive year for Irish rugby. They may be sitting proudly on top of the world at the moment, but Sexton knows full well he first has to get past Wales, Gatland and the Principality Stadium crowd before he can start turning any thoughts towards France.