'A free shot in Test match rugby?' - Farrell dismisses Gatland’s free hit suggestion 

Andy Farrell has dismissed Warren Gatland’s suggestion that Wales will have a free hit against Ireland when the two sides clash in their 2023 Guinness Six Nations opener at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Farrell served as an assistant coach to Gatland on two British & Irish Lions tours in 2013 and 2017 and also toured with the New Zealander on Ian McGeechan’s coaching ticket in 2009.

They will face each as rival head coaches in Cardiff with Farrell’s Ireland team on a high at number one in the world rankings and favourites to kick off the championship with a win this weekend.

That prompted the returning Wales boss, who delivered three Grand Slams for the country in his first spell in charge between 2008 and 2019, to suggest his Welsh side would have a “free hit” on home turf.

Farrell would rather trust his own take on the situation, that Wales are planning to go all guns blazing in terms of physicality, intensity and passion when the tournament gets underway in the Welsh capital, suggesting the only free shot Gatland will get will be in the bar after the match.

Speaking after he named his team as Ireland wrapped up their training camp in Quinta do Lago on Portugal’s Algarve and prepared to fly into Cardiff on Thursday, Farrell said: “I know that's exactly what they're thinking. I don't know about a 'free shot'.

“A free shot in Test match rugby? Where do you get them from? We'd love to be able to buy one of those. Maybe I'll buy him a free shot after the game.

“But there's absolutely no doubt that Warren will expect his side to win, and so do I, I expect our side to win. His past record shows what he's about in this competition. Finding a way to win has always been key to those teams, and we're very aware of that.”

Ireland will have to do without first-choice tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong after his return from a calf injury that has sidelined him since December 3 came up just short.

Finlay Bealham, Furlong’s regular back-up cover wins his first Six Nations start on his 28th Test cap as a result with Tom O’Toole moving onto the bench "He's not quite ready,” Farrell said of Furlong. “In fact, he's progressing pretty well but he's not quite there yet. He could possibly be there in the next few days or week or whatever, but we just think that Finlay deserves it as well.

“He's playing some outstanding rugby at this moment in time. The last game he played, he scored a hat-trick (for Connacht at Newcastle Falcons), he's scrummaging very well, so he deserves a start. Tadhg will keep working away to hopefully be fit for the French game."

Stuart McCloskey starts at inside centre in his fourth consecutive Ireland Test having been ever-present during the Autumn Nations Series wins over South Africa, Fiji and Australia with captain Johnny Sexton back at fly-half for the first time since the first of those November games having recovered from a facial injury that followed his return from the calf problem that forced him out the games against the Fijians and Wallabies.

Farrell’s positive mindset and willingness to accept fresh challenges for his players extended to his agreement with Wales to keep the roof closed at Principality Stadium for Saturday’s game.

"It's great. It's a fantastic stadium. We've been there before when it's closed and there's no atmosphere like it. It's fantastic. It can only be good for us. We have to agree with the roof being closed. We wanted it closed as well to sample the atmosphere and keep progressing on our journey."

Responding to the suggestion that it would make Ireland’s task tougher against the Welsh, Farrell referred to defeats he experienced as a player in Cardiff, in both rugby league for Wigan in the 2004 Challenge Cup final against St Helens and in union in an Anglo-Welsh Cup knockout tie for Saracens against Ospreys four years later.

"It doesn't really get any tougher than Wales first up. Everyone has spoken over the last two weeks about the record. My record's not great there either. Thinking back, I lost there for Saracens and I actually played a rugby league game there and lost there as well.

“So we know that it's a really tough place to go, but that's where we want to be. We want to challenge ourselves.

“What I would say is that we judge ourselves on our preparation and our preparation has been top-drawer. It's as good as I've seen it in regards to getting ready for any type of competition. Hopefully, that can continue over the next couple of days preparation-wise and can translate into a performance."