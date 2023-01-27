Joey Carbery starts at 10, Fineen Wycherley returns as Rowntree names side for Benetton 

Joey Carbery starts at fly-half for Saturday’s trip to Benetton in Treviso as Munster resume their push for a BKT United Rugby Championship play-off berth without eight of their frontline players.

Carbery might have expected to be with his Ireland colleagues beginning a warm-weather training camp on the Algarve on Friday ahead of the Guinness Six Nations campaign but his omission will be to Munster’s gain in Italy.

They take on a Benetton side one place and one point above in the league and unbeaten in their last six fixtures across the URC and Challenge Cup.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Dave Kilcoyne, and Conor Murray are all unavailable on international duty in Portugal while head coach Graham Rowntree is further inconvenienced by the ankle injury sustained by in-form full back Mike Haley during the 20-16 loss at Toulouse last Sunday.

The result is eight changes from that Heineken Champions Cup pool finale and one positional switch to side that will be skippered by hooker Niall Scannell, who is given the captaincy for the second time on his 155th Munster appearance.

Carbery’s start at number 10 comes on his 50th Munster cap, while back-up fly-half Ben Healy, fresh from his first Scotland squad involvement this week is poised for a half-century of games for his home province.

Left wing Liam Coombes, inside centre Malakai Fekitoa and scrum-half Paddy Patterson come into the starting backline with loosehead prop Josh Wycherley, tighthead Roman Salanoa, flanker Jack O’Sullivan and No.8 Alex Kendellen moving into the pack, as does lock Fineen Wycherley for his first appearance in almost four months following a shoulder injury.

The positional switch sees Shane Daly move from wing to full-back in the absence of Haley.

Among the replacements are academy forwards Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley and Ireland Under-20 squad member Ruadhán Quinn while scrum-half Neil Cronin comes into a matchday squad for the first time since November’s win against South Africa A.

John Ryan’s second spell with Munster has come to a premature end, however.

The Corkman was due to make his 206th appearance before joining the Chiefs in New Zealand for 2023 at the end of his short-term contract with the province but the tighthead is unavailable due to family reasons. There was better news from Munster in that position with Keynan Knox having returned to full training this week following a knee injury.

Like Rowntree, Benetton head coach Marco Bortolami will be without his Italian Six Nations contingent, with 15 of the Treviso side’s frontliners absent, including Azzurri captain Michele Lamaro. Former Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga starts at fly-half.

BENETTON: R Smith; I Mendy, M Zanon, F Drago, M Bellini; J Umaga, D Duvenage; N Tetaz, S Maile, T Pasquali; M Lazzaroni, R Favretto; G Pettinelli, A Izekor, H Time-Stowers.

Replacements: B Bernasconi, T Gallo, F Alongi, N Piantella, C Wegner, B Steyn, M Albanese, M Watson.

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, L Coombes; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, N Scannell - captain, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Sullivan, J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Replacements: D Barron, M Donnelly, S Archer, C Hurley, R Quinn, N Cronin, B Healy, R Scannell.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland)