Rowntree targets Durban 'smash and grab'

Graham Rowntree produced a wry smile when the prospect of an away Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 in South Africa became a possibility on Sunday evening but the Munster boss was in bullish mood about having his team hit the road for the knockout rounds.

The Sharks in Durban on the weekend of April 1-2 is Munster’s reward for a sixth-place finish in Pool B as they travel to Hollywood Bets Park to play a side led by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi that finished third in Pool A with three wins from four.

“It's a challenge, we like a challenge at this club at the moment,” Rowntree said. "If you're going to win this competition you've got to go places and win games like this.

"What we are proving is that we've got form on the road, so I'm already looking forward to it.

Speaking after the 20-16 pool defeat at Toulouse yesterday but before it was confirmed that Munster would have to travel to Durban, following Edinburgh’s victory over Saracens in the final Champions Cup game of the weekend, Rowntree said there was plenty of belief in the camp that they could win on the road.

"Absolutely. These ramifications over the last few days have worn me out, where we can go. We'll see what happens.

"To me, that's what makes a class team - what you do on the road, winning away from home. We've had a couple of good moments there recently. Edinburgh, Ulster, today would have been a nice feather in the cap but wherever we go, we'll be well prepped."

Munster will now have to play the Sharks in Durban twice in April. They are scheduled to play the Stormers in Cape Town on the 15th and then the Sharks a week later on the 23rd in the final two rounds of the URC regular season.

"We've Glasgow on (March) 25th, we'd probably look to get to Durban on the Tuesday or Wednesday. In and out, smash and grab,” Rowntree said. "We're going to be seeing a lot of them."

"Week by week, I'm honestly thinking about a tough Treviso game next week. We'll make it work.”