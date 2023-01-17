Ulster confirm signing of Dave Ewers from Exeter Chiefs

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Exeter Chiefs forward Dave Ewers. The 32-year-old will join the province at the end of the season
ON THE MOVE: Dave Ewers (r) of Exeter Chiefs will move to Ulster at the end of the season. Pic: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 13:22
TJ Galvin

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Exeter Chiefs forward Dave Ewers. The 32-year-old will join the province at the end of the season.

The back rower came through the Exeter Chiefs academy system and made his debut in 2010.

He has made over 200 senior appearances for the Gallagher Premiership side and was involved in the club's victory in the Premiership and Champions Cup in 2020.

Ewers has been involved in this season's Heineken Champions Cup, scoring tries in the pool stage wins over Castres Olympique and the Vodacom Bulls.

Ewers said he can't wait to get going at Ulster: “Ulster is a proud club with a reputation on the pitch which reaches far and wide, and I look forward to calling myself one of the Ulster men from next season onwards.

“I have made many memories with Exeter Chiefs over the years, and now I’m excited to see what this next chapter in my career holds as part of a club with big goals.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: “Dave has demonstrated over a terrific career at Exeter that he loves to carry ball, and is one of the top gainline winning forwards in the Premiership. His size, work rate, and skillset will dovetail nicely with our other back rows.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Ulster to add depth and further experience to our back row, as we remain firmly focussed on our ambitions as a squad.”

