Relieved Rowntree proud of resolve shown by Munster players in second half

A relieved Graham Rowntree spoke of the pride he had in his Munster team after they withstood a strong Northampton Saints second-half comeback to hang on for a crucial 27-23 Heineken Champions Cup pool win in Limerick on Saturday.

Munster had taken a 24-0 lead into the second half but having lost flanker and try scorer Jack O’Donoghue to a red card after just 22 minutes, Rowntree’s men had to storming fightback from the English side, who closed the deficit to just four points before Jack Crowley kicked a late penalty to ease some frayed nerves among the Thomond Park crowd.

Despite Northampton fly-half Fin Smith kicking another penalty to make it 27-23, it was enough to see Munster home and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16 knockout stage with one pool match remaining, at Toulouse in eight days.

“Relief,” head coach Rowntree said of his emotions at full-time. “It could have got away from us, that. I said to the lads afterwards, it’s just relief. That could have easily gone away.

“It’s hard enough playing against a team like that with 15, never mind with 14 for 60 minutes.

“We’ve a lot of moving parts there at the end with injuries and substitutions and we were struggling a bit to relieve pressure from our own half and again, we’ve got to have a look at giving them access through penalties, which eventually they scored two good tries off.

“So, yeah, relief but proud of the lads. Proud of their resolve and that will do us good going forward but again, there will be heaps to get right for next week.”

Munster had raced into what had seemed like a dominant position thanks to early points on the board via a second-minute penalty from Joey Carbery and converted tries from Gavin Coombes and O’Donoghue, aided by a yellow card for Saints hooker Mikey Haywood on 11 minutes.

Munster even scored another try after O’Donoghue was sent off for making head contact with lock Dave Ribbans, Coombes striking for a second time with Carbery converting for the third time to give his side a comfortable half-time lead.

Then came the rally from the visitors, wings Tommy Freeman and James Ramm getting over the line with the home defence stretched, the second of those tries coming after Carbery was isolated gathering a kick into the corner and then turned over.

Rowntree said his side would have to manage those situations better in future.

“There are some changes. You’re missing a guy in the lineout, lineout defence changes. Defensively it challenges us more but luckily we train a lot stressed defensively, we train a lot under pressure to deal with things like tonight.

“It changes things. We had a good plan at half-time, sticking to it, we’ll have to look at how we can do that better.

“We have to kick a bit better and just our spacings, a man down in defence, spacing had to be right. Our ruck decisions had to be right and we got caught a bit in the second half around the ruck, a couple of loose penalties but again, at half-time, just changing things around, our lineout defence, our kicking strategy and defensively just filling the field.”