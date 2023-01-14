14-man Munster hold on for crucial Heineken Cup win over Northampton

MUNSTER 27 NORTHAMPTON SAINTS 23

Munster’s 14 men withstood a Northampton Saints fightback from a 24-0 interval deficit to hang on for the victory which keeps alive their hopes of reaching the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16.

With one game remaining in Pool B, away to Toulouse in eight days, Munster have 10 points and a strong chance of securing a top-eight finish.

Yet they have earned every one of those points, particularly following a 22nd-minute red card for Jack O’Donoghue. The Munster flanker was red-carded by French referee Taul Trainini for making shoulder contact with the head of Saints lock Dave Ribbans, leaving the match officials with little option but to send Munster down to 14 men.

Graham Rowntree’s team were in control of the match after a dominant opening quarter had translated into a 17-0, two-try lead, thanks to scores from Gavin Coombes and O’Donoghue, fly-half Joey Carbery having opened with a second-minute penalty before adding two conversions.

Yet the sending off did little to distract Munster, with Coombes adding another try on 28 minutes, again converted by Carbery.

That handed the home side a 24-0 half-time lead but the numerical disadvantage caught up with the Irish province as Northampton roared to life after the break, tries from wings Tommy Freeman and James Ramm and penalties from Fin Smith making for a tense finale, eased only by a late kick from Jack Crowley.

Munster, unbeaten in 2023 with back-to-back BKT URC wins over Ulster and Lions, brought plenty of momentum into the game, having also claimed a 17-6 victory in Northampton in round two on December 18. That was a bad-tempered affair which produced four yellow cards, three of them for Munster players, the Irish province having also conceded 18 penalties as they kept Saints tryless at Franklin’s Gardens.

Yet it was Saints whose discipline initially let them down, Carbery opening the scoring from a ruck penalty and then Munster profiting from an offside call from which their forwards launched off a clever tap penalty, hooker Niall Scannell tapping and passing rather than carrying directly with Coombes scoring from close range.

Saints then lost hooker Mike Haywood to a yellow card for a late hit high on Carbery after 11 minutes, his error compounded by O’Donoghue’s try as Munster stretched the short-handed defensive line nine minutes later.

Carbery’s extras opened a 17-0 before the try scorer turned villain inside two minutes of his try yet Munster did not miss a beat, Coombes once more striking from a close-in tap penalty. Scannell this time took the more conventional direct route from the tap but the result was the same, Coombes driven over by Peter O’Mahony and Dave Kilcoyne.

Carbery’s conversion gave Munster a 24-0 lead to take into the break but Saints came out firing in the second, scoring 17 unanswered points to ram home their one-man advantage.

Tommy Freeman was the recipient as it was Munster’s turn to have their defences stretched on 45 minutes, the Northampton wing’s try converted by Fin Smith, who then added a penalty six minutes later. The mood inside Thomond Park shifted accordingly and the nerves translated to the field where Saints were firmly on the front foot.

When Carbery was caught in the Munster backfield, Northampton players swarmed into the corner and turned the ball over, wing James Ramm stealing in to score. Fin Smith’s touchline conversion narrowed the scoreline to 24-17 and Munster were hanging on by their fingernails and in desperate need of a revival.

It didn’t come, Saints fly-half Smith sent over another penalty on 70 minutes to close the gap to four points. Relief finally arrived in the form of a penalty for Munster on 74 minutes, Ramm falling foul of the referee when he was judged to have played on after a tackle by Tadhg Beirne. With Carbery replaced on 56 minutes, Jack Crowley moved to fly-half from inside centre and it was the Corkman, a day after his 23rd birthday, who slotted the kick to make it 27-20 with four minutes remaining.

Back came Saints, Smith kicking another penalty to close the gap once more to four points heading into the final minute, such was Northampton’s confidence they still had time to score a winning try in the dying seconds.

Munster’s restart was gathered, Northampton mauled and drove towards the 10-metre line but the Reds did enough to counter the rumble and the relief was palpable inside Thomond Park as referee Trainini called play to a halt and then blew for full time.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; J Carbery (R Scannell, 56), C Casey (P Patterson, 64); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley, 52), N Scannell, R Salanoa (J Ryan, 46); J Kleyn (A Kendellen, 60), T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony – captain (J Hodnett, 64), G Coombes.

Red card: O’Donoghue 22 mins.

Replacements not used: S Buckley, L Coombes.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: G Furbank; T Freeman; M Proctor (F Dingwall, 46), R Hutchinson, J Ramm (R Smith, 14-21); F Smith, A Mitchell; A Waller (E Waller, 68), M Haywood (R Smith, 70), P Hill (A Petch, 68); D Ribbans, A Moon (A Coles, 62); L Salakaia-Loto, C Lawes (A Scott-Young, 63), L Ludlam – captain.

Yellow card: Haywood 11-21 mins.

Replacements not used: C Braley, C Skosan.

Referee: Tual Trainini (France).