Women In Rugby report represents a landmark moment for IRFU’s Greensmith

After more than a decade at the grassroots of the game in Ireland, the IRFU’s recently published Women In Rugby report represented something of a landmark moment for Amanda Greensmith.

And as one of the key figures tasked with steering through its recommendations to grow the game for girls and women on this island and clarify those players’ pathways from minis rugby to the Ireland national team, Greensmith is eager to get stuck in.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at Aviva Stadium in December as the report, commissioned by the governing body and arising from an independent review into the sport in Ireland, was published, the IRFU’s Women’s Development Manager spoke of her excitement for the direction of travel now being taken to grow female participation and provide solid performance pathways and competition structures to enhance the quality of playing resources for the national team.

“It’s massive,” Greensmith said. “I’ve been thinking about it a lot, when I started in 2010 on the ground in Munster, we were nationally operating off two age brackets and in two or three years that changed to three because the numbers are there. I don’t think I’d have been able to tell you back in 2010 how many clubs had girls-only mini sections and now they are everywhere.

“The guys in the provinces are now running girls-only mini blitz days and a recent one in Munster, at Clonakilty RFC, there was more than 200 girls at it. That is so exciting.

“So we’re in such a different place now than we were 10 years ago, and we should be, but this report and the fact that everybody had an opportunity to give input to it, I think it sets up really nicely to develop that plan that pushes us further along in our journey of women’s and girl’s rugby in this country. So I’m massively excited by it.”

With the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships, which kick off on January 7 with reigning champions Munster hosting Ulster at Musgrave Park, now feeding into an inaugural Celtic Challenge, which in its first season will see the IRFU send a Combined Provinces XV take on similar entities from Scotland and Wales in early February, there is more definition and quality control in the process from which Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams can select his squad for the TikTok Six Nations a month later.

So with the calendar redrawn and the pathways to international rugby clarified, there is hope within the corridors of power that a framework is finally in place for the women’s game to flourish in Ireland.

One of the key findings from the feedback gathered by independent consultant Amanda Bennett from key stakeholders in the women’s game was that the current AIL structure of one league of nine teams was not fit for purpose as a pathway to the Ireland team with one of the major problems being the dominance of Dublin clubs, to whom players from outside the capital gravitated from their home provinces.

From 2023/24, the women’s AIL will be of two divisions of six teams each with promotion and relegation and Greensmith was adamant the club game, senior and junior, remains vital to the bigger picture for the growth of women’s rugby, particularly through their under-age structures.

“Club sustainability is key for us, it’s one of the title headings in the document, and making sure they can be self-sufficient. Some clubs are probably a little bit further along that journey than others and if you were asking me to pick out one in particular it’s Wicklow. As a club with girls coming into minis, they’ve run very successful Give It A Try programmes in the summer and their capacity and ability to hold onto those girls into 14s, 16s, 18s and up into the national team, having that representation with Vicky (Elmes-Kinlan, Ireland Sevens) and Ella (Roberts, Ireland squad member) from the club is huge role-modelling for the young girls at the club.

“That’s something we would absolutely promote, that sustainability, and Wicklow would be the club for me, though I’ll get into trouble for only picking one! There’s lots of good ones in Munster as well!

“But some of that evolution and building that sustainability can take a little bit of time. It’s volunteer-based and it’s a lot of extra work from the clubs and some of them are taking it on board and they’re starting, maybe they’ve decided it’s at under-10 or under-12 and they’re going to build from the ground up, that’s going to take time to catch up for some of them but it is good to see clubs taking an interest.

“Several of our AIL clubs ran Give It A Try so they are conscious and aware of wanting to create that pathway and that sustainability.”

Greensmith conceded the fixes would not come overnight and that some, such as Dublin-ground migration were in part societal issues rather than rugby specific but she remained optimistic that with the IRFU’s newly-adopted proactivity and commitment to the women’s game there is a bright future ahead.

“No, they’re not quick fixes. It is going to be an evolution but I think the really exciting thing for me is looking back to my time on the ground in Munster, when I started in 2010, where we were in terms of playing numbers, we were operating in two age brackets as opposed to three with age-grade girls, so to see where it’s moved to, I think there is that opportunity for clubs to really grow those age-grade sections.

“We’re now seeing more and more mini girls only teams and the report is great. It’s going to give us that opportunity to look, take stock of where we are and build the strategic plan going forward. But there has been massive growth in the game and that’s due to a number of different reasons and visibility and our national team and national role models have all played a part in that.

“So for any club that does want to get on board and build their age-grade structures, I think we’re in a really good place to start doing that and there’s never been a better time to start doing that.”