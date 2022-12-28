'It's almost a new starter play' - Leinster reap benefits from tap-and-go tactics

With three of the five tries scored from tap penalties, it would be easy to believe without a second glance that the BKT URC derby between Munster and Leinster on St Stephen’s night was dour throwback to arm wrestles of yore.

Yet the contest edged 20-19 by Leinster was, by common consensus, a Thomond Park thriller, supporting the growing body of evidence that suggests the tap penalty as attacking weapon is here to stay.

Scott Penny certainly thinks so. The Leinster flanker scored his side’s first of two such tries in the 10-minute period when his team had back-row colleague Max Deegan in the sin bin. Dan Sheehan scored the second five minutes later and for Munster and the lion’s share of the sell-out 25,600 crowd it was a rib-crunching one-two that turned the game on its head.

Gavin Coombes had opened the try count with his finish from close range on the half hour and Sheehan had completed the tap hat-trick, each of the forwards relying on brute force to bludgeon their way over the line yet man of the match Penny’s was a score of intricacy and deception forged on the training ground and expertly executed.

“It's almost a new starter play,” Penny said. “You've got your scrum, lineout and these tap-and-go penalties are getting really big now.

“I think a lot of teams try to copy what other teams do and see what's working. So, we have obviously taken a few of ours from other teams and made some slight tweaks. But we have been pretty effective with them over the last few weeks.”

It also served a second purpose, for so wrong-footed was the Munster defence by Penny’s score that they were seduced into thinking a similar trick play was coming at the next tap penalty, allowing Sheehan to power over with little resistance, much to Graham Rowntree’s frustration.

“I think we were waiting for the next fancy movement off the first carry,” the Munster boss lamented. “First thing’s first, and we didn't deal with the first carry, we were looking at what they were trying to do off it.”

These things do not happen by accident as Leinster head coach Leo Cullen explained.

“Yeah, it was great. I’m not sure if Scott Penny came up with that one for himself, but it was good.

“The forwards are working well with Robin (McBryde, forwards coach). That bit of variety is good. There’s some good ball-carriers in the group there.”

If Penny was the architect, he was too modest to admit to it.

“It was a team effort, we all kind of had an input into it,” he said.