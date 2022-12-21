Connacht wary of Ulster backlash, says head coach Pete Wilkins

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins knows there is a danger of a backlash from Ulster on Friday night after all they have been through in the past couple of weeks, but he’s urging his charges not to get caught up in their difficulties.

There will be a lot at stake in this URC clash when Dan McFarland returns to the Sportsground where he spent a decade and a half as a player and coach, trying to stop a rot which started when they surrendered a 19-point interval lead away to Leinster to now hoping to prevent a fourth loss in a row after two traumatic Champions Cup ties.

Wilkins knows the importance of this game to Ulster but he and the Andy Friend-led management team have been stressing their greater need to get the points and continue their climb up the table after a string of good results.

"I spoke to the players this morning and I think we need to discuss the context of their last few weeks in terms of not just how the results have gone for them but how those games have ebbed and flowed,” said Wilkins.

"There's obviously been a fair amount of narrative around things off the field that have added to their story of the last three games.

"The other thing to recognise is that they've been playing three really good teams in Leinster, Sale and La Rochelle, so you don't come under pressure by accident, they've been up against some pretty tough opposition.

"We have to acknowledge that as well and there's certainly no complacency on our end, there's a confidence that if we get our bit right we think that is good enough to win the contest but at the same time we have to apply the same pressure, or pressure in different areas but as effectively, as those three teams did against Ulster previously.”

Recent contests between the sides have tended to go in favour of the home side but most of the clashes have tended to be tight affairs and Wilkins expects more of the same this Friday night.

“The contests between Connacht and Ulster, there is almost always so much emotional intensity around it and it makes for a great contest.

"And the games are never dull, that's exactly how the interpros should be when there's that rivalry and that edge to it.

"There is a balance in there for us because we see ourselves at our best generally, but particularly against Ulster, when we do bring that emotional intensity and when it is personal, when we're not necessarily playing on the edge but certainly close to the edge,” he added.

Gavin Thornbury, who underwent surgery Tuesday on a knee injury, and No.8 Paul Boyle, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Challenge Cup win over Brive, are ruled out but Connacht are boosted by the return of Irish winger Mack Hansen as they bid to make it seven wins from their last nine games in the league and Europe.