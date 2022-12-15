Munster wish departing John Ryan all the best

Munster have wished John Ryan all the best in taking a “brilliant opportunity” to join New Zealand Super Rugby outfit the Chiefs rather than extend his short-term contract with his native province.

Munster on Tuesday confirmed a story broken by the Irish Examinerthat the 34-year-old former Ireland international had rejected an offer to stay on beyond his current deal at the end of January. Ryan had been released by the province at the end of last season and joined Wasps in the summer only for the Coventry-based club to enter into administration a month into the new English Premiership campaign.