Munster wish departing John Ryan all the best

Munster have wished John Ryan all the best in taking a 'brilliant opportunity' to join New Zealand Super Rugby outfit the Chiefs
Munster wish departing John Ryan all the best

OFFLOAD: John Ryan during a Munster Rugby squad training session at Thomond Park in Limerick. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 01:00
Simon Lewis

Munster have wished John Ryan all the best in taking a “brilliant opportunity” to join New Zealand Super Rugby outfit the Chiefs rather than extend his short-term contract with his native province.

Munster on Tuesday confirmed a story broken by the Irish Examinerthat the 34-year-old former Ireland international had rejected an offer to stay on beyond his current deal at the end of January. Ryan had been released by the province at the end of last season and joined Wasps in the summer only for the Coventry-based club to enter into administration a month into the new English Premiership campaign. 

The tighthead prop re-joined Munster on a short-term deal in late October as cover with Stephen Archer and Keynan Knox both sidelined through injury and Ryan made his 200th Munster appearance in the BKT URC victory at Edinburgh on December 2.

Last Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse was his 50th European appearance and as Munster began preparations for this Sunday’s pool game at Northampton Saints, defence coach Denis Leamy spoke of the disappointment of losing Ryan at the end of his short-term deal.

“Look, John Ryan is obviously a guy who has won over 200 caps for Munster. He has been a great player for Munster,” Leamy said on Wednesday.

“John has got an amazing opportunity to go to New Zealand with his wife and family. It's a brilliant opportunity for him.

“We would have liked to keep him, it wasn't to be, but we wish John well and we'll see what happens in the future.”

More in this section

Craig Casey and Denis Leamy 14/12/2022 Denis Leamy praises Munster players' response to Toulouse defeat
John Ryan 11/12/2022 Chiefs confirm the signing of Munster prop John Ryan
Jack Crowley applauds the fans after the game 11/12/2022 Boost for Munster as key trio sign new deals to remain at the province
<p>NEW DEAL: England pair Jamie George (left) and Elliot Daly are sticking with Saracens. Pic: Adam Davy/PA</p>

England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly sign contract extensions with Saracens

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.234 s