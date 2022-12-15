Munster wish departing John Ryan all the best

Munster have wished John Ryan all the best in taking a “brilliant opportunity” to join New Zealand Super Rugby outfit the Chiefs rather than extend his short-term contract with his native province.
Munster on Tuesday confirmed a story broken by the Irish Examinerthat the 34-year-old former Ireland international had rejected an offer to stay on beyond his current deal at the end of January. Ryan had been released by the province at the end of last season and joined Wasps in the summer only for the Coventry-based club to enter into administration a month into the new English Premiership campaign.
The tighthead prop re-joined Munster on a short-term deal in late October as cover with Stephen Archer and Keynan Knox both sidelined through injury and Ryan made his 200th Munster appearance in the BKT URC victory at Edinburgh on December 2.
Last Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse was his 50th European appearance and as Munster began preparations for this Sunday’s pool game at Northampton Saints, defence coach Denis Leamy spoke of the disappointment of losing Ryan at the end of his short-term deal.
“Look, John Ryan is obviously a guy who has won over 200 caps for Munster. He has been a great player for Munster,” Leamy said on Wednesday.
“John has got an amazing opportunity to go to New Zealand with his wife and family. It's a brilliant opportunity for him.
“We would have liked to keep him, it wasn't to be, but we wish John well and we'll see what happens in the future.”