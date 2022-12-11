Munster blow as Chiefs line up move for prop John Ryan

MUNSTER look set to lose prop John Ryan to the Super Rugby Chiefs, despite a bid to tie the prop down to a longer contract at home.

Talk have been ongoing with Ryan (34) over extending his stay beyond his current short-term deal, Graham Rowntree confirmed last week.

However, with nothing nailed down, Examiner Sport understands that Ryan is on the verge of a six-month short-term deal with the Waikato-based Chiefs from next month.

If he finalises the move for the 2023 Super Rugby campaign, it would be a frustrating blow for Rowntree and Munster.

Ryan made his 201st appearance for the province in Sunday’s 18-13 Heineken Champions Cup defeat at home to Top 14 leaders Toulouse.

It was the tighthead’s fourth game for Munster since re-joining his home province at the end of October on a three-month contract after Wasps were forced into administration and suspended from the English Premiership having declared insolvency.

Ryan had arrived at Wasps in pre-season having been released by Munster after 11 seasons in red and had been in flying form for the English club before their financial problems triggered a move home for Ryan.

“He’s been excellent,” Rowntree told reporters this week. ”He became available and we needed cover in that position and he’s fitted straight in. He’s been good to have around has John, good craic and he’s playing well.

"He’s durable as well," added Rowntree, "he rarely gets injured and his game input’s huge. He’s stealing balls in the breakdown, he’s scrummaging well and he’s adapted to how we’re playing as well, he can play ball as well. So I’m delighted that he’s with us.”