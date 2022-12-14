Denis Leamy praises Munster players' response to Toulouse defeat

Denis Leamy believes Munster have hit the ground running in their bid to get their Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign back on track following an opening home defeat to Toulouse.

Munster lost 18-13 to the five-time champions at a foggy and freezing Thomond Park last Sunday in the first of only four Pool B games and with only a losing bonus point to show for an encouraging performance under new management against elite European opposition, the Reds desperately need a victory in England this Sunday when they visit old foes Northampton Saints.

The Premiership side are licking their wounds following a 46-12 hammering by defending champions La Rochelle in France last Saturday. While defence coach Leamy is wary of the threat the attack-minded Saints pose, particularly on home soil at Franklin’s Gardens, he said on Wednesday he was pleased with the reaction the Munster players showed as they began preparations for the weekend’s fixture looking to correct last Sunday’s mistakes.

“We're very much a work in progress, that's a fact,” Leamy said. “We're just after doing a really good session in Thomond Park, really good quality, it was our first time getting out on the pitch this week, and we trained really well.

“We had a good chat around things we need to improve on, and how we defend from maul phases, and obviously the threat that Northampton will bring.

“They're a side that had a tough weekend last week, but they have a lot of quality in their team, and they're the best in terms of gainline attack in the Premiership at the moment. They're going to present challenges in many ways.”

It will be a different examination to the one posed by Toulouse in Limerick last Sunday but Leamy insisted there were plenty of positives to take from the defeat.

“We've been over a lot of that game, and the boys acquitted themselves very well. Obviously we never want to lose at Thomond Park, but I think there was loads of good stuff, both sides of the ball, in terms of how we defended phase play, attacked in phase play. We had some great moments at scrum time, so there was loads of good stuff.

“Toulouse are up there with the top two or three in Europe, they posed us loads of questions, and by and large our boys responded really, really well. We got caught a couple of times in terms of reads out of maul plays, but these are things we can improve on.

“All in all, I think we'll be disappointed with how it went, but In terms of a performance there was loads of good in it.”

Of the new challenges awaiting Munster in the English East Midlands this weekend, Leamy added: “We have to be very measured in what we do. It's a battle of the gainline really in terms of who is going to win it, pure and simple.

“We have to be very good in our contacts, we have to set ourselves up to be good in the tackle, to be good in our two-man shots, to apply pressure around the breakdown in a constructive manner, not to give away penalties.

“The last thing we want to do is dive into rucks and expose ourselves in terms of our defensive chain, or else give away penalties which allows access deep into the 22 and allows that mauling game to come into play.

“So we have to be very measured, we have to be aggressive. Our line speed, our connections, they've got (Alex) Mitchell at nine who will test us around the rucks. So in terms of our pillar and our next defender out from that, we've to be very calculated and disciplined in our roles.”

Leamy praised the impact off the bench last Sunday made by Irish international rookie Jack Crowley, the fly-half who impressed after slotting in at inside centre between starting 10 Joey Carbery and midfield partner Antoine Frisch.

“I thought Jack did really well. He's obviously a very talented lad, he has loads of ability and gives us a lot in a 12 jersey. It's great to have backs, especially, that can play in different positions. It's probably the way the game is going, you must have the ability to play across the backline, and Jack can do that at 12 or 10 or 15.

“In phase play he can play out the back, and bring players into the game with his little subtle skills, and he also has the ability to linebreak. He's a player that has an awful lot of talent, and he'll improve as well as he progresses through his career.”

If Crowley does continue at 12 alongside new signing Frisch, that could be a concern for another, higher profile summer acquisition in Malakai Fekitoa, the former All Black signed from Wasps who has not been played since the Páirc Uí Chaoimh win over South Africa A 35 days ago.

“Mala is doing very well,” Leamy said. “We see him on a day-in and day-out basis, we're constantly talking to Mala in terms of how he gets across whet the coaches want. We have a lot of players who are playing very well, so selection is becoming very hot. There's loads of debate around our different options.

“Mala is doing very well, and I think he'll be a big player for us going forward, no doubt.”