London Irish return to take on rugby's big guns 

Irish kick off this year's Heineken Champions Cup on Friday when they welcome Top 14 champions Montpellier Hérault to Gtech Community Stadium.
London Irish return to take on rugby's big guns 

BIG BREAK? Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish. Pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 21:21
Cian Locke

London Irish kick off this year's Heineken Champions Cup on Friday night when they welcome Top 14 champions Montpellier Hérault at Gtech Community Stadium (kick-off, 8pm).

Montpellier reached the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions Cup and currently sit fifth in the TOP 14, while Irish are second-bottom of the Gallagher Premiership. But lock Rob Simmons says the club will relish a return to elite European competition after over a decade away. Last season Irish reached the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

“We understand that it’s huge for the club. To have been out of that and now be seeded at the top table of the top teams is a real challenge. As rugby players, we enjoy challenging ourselves and we get to challenge ourselves against some top, top teams."

Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent warns his side still has much to learn at this level. 

“We arrive with a lot of humility. We are still small in this competition. The [Heineken] Champions Cup goes faster, hits harder. As soon as a match is lost, qualification becomes complicated. It’s a very high level in all sectors, close to an international Test.”  

LONDON IRISH: B Loader, L Cinti Luna, W Joseph, B Janse van Rensburg, O Hassell-Collins, P Jackson, B White; F Gigena, A Creevy, L Chawatama, R Simmons, A Coleman, M Rogerson, J Martin Gonzalez, S Fa’aso’o.

Reps: M Willemse, D Fischetti, O Hoskins, C Munga, C Cunningham-South, J Powell, R Jennings , L Morisi.

MONTPELLIER: A Bouthier, B Lam, T Darmon, P Garbisi, G Bridge, L Carbonel, C Reinach; E Forletta, B Paenga-Amosa, M Haouas, F Verhaeghe, B Chalureau, Y Camara, A Becognee, Z Mercer.

Replacements: C Langdon, G Tuinukuafe, T Lamositele, C Doumenc, L Coly, J Tisseron, M Dakuwaqa, M Tauleigne. 

Referee: A Piardi (Italy)

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-TOULOUSE-PERPIGNAN Re-stocked Toulouse heading to Limerick with a near full deck
Leicester Tigers v Munster 20 years ago: The day the course of European rugby history changed
Leicester Tigers v Wasps RFC - Gallagher Premiership - Mattioli Woods Welford Road Steve Borthwick can ‘show pathway for English coaches’ says Rob Baxter
John Robinson, Amanda Greensmith, Gillian McDarby, Fiona Steed and Su Carty 8/12/2022

IRFU sets out plan to make Irish rugby welcoming to women

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.221 s