London Irish return to take on rugby's big guns 

London Irish kick off this year's Heineken Champions Cup on Friday night when they welcome Top 14 champions Montpellier Hérault at Gtech Community Stadium (kick-off, 8pm).

Montpellier reached the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions Cup and currently sit fifth in the TOP 14, while Irish are second-bottom of the Gallagher Premiership. But lock Rob Simmons says the club will relish a return to elite European competition after over a decade away. Last season Irish reached the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals.