London Irish return to take on rugby's big guns 

London Irish kick off this year's Heineken Champions Cup on Friday night when they welcome Top 14 champions Montpellier Hérault at Gtech Community Stadium (kick-off, 8pm).
Montpellier reached the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions Cup and currently sit fifth in the TOP 14, while Irish are second-bottom of the Gallagher Premiership. But lock Rob Simmons says the club will relish a return to elite European competition after over a decade away. Last season Irish reached the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
“We understand that it’s huge for the club. To have been out of that and now be seeded at the top table of the top teams is a real challenge. As rugby players, we enjoy challenging ourselves and we get to challenge ourselves against some top, top teams."
Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent warns his side still has much to learn at this level.
“We arrive with a lot of humility. We are still small in this competition. The [Heineken] Champions Cup goes faster, hits harder. As soon as a match is lost, qualification becomes complicated. It’s a very high level in all sectors, close to an international Test.”
B Loader, L Cinti Luna, W Joseph, B Janse van Rensburg, O Hassell-Collins, P Jackson, B White; F Gigena, A Creevy, L Chawatama, R Simmons, A Coleman, M Rogerson, J Martin Gonzalez, S Fa’aso’o.
M Willemse, D Fischetti, O Hoskins, C Munga, C Cunningham-South, J Powell, R Jennings , L Morisi.
A Bouthier, B Lam, T Darmon, P Garbisi, G Bridge, L Carbonel, C Reinach; E Forletta, B Paenga-Amosa, M Haouas, F Verhaeghe, B Chalureau, Y Camara, A Becognee, Z Mercer.
C Langdon, G Tuinukuafe, T Lamositele, C Doumenc, L Coly, J Tisseron, M Dakuwaqa, M Tauleigne.
A Piardi (Italy)