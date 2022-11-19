Mike Catt: Cold-call from Jack Crowley shows true student of the game

An all-court game, a curious mind and a thirst for improvement that saw him cold-call Ireland attack coach Mike Catt – Jack Crowley really knows how to make an impression on and off the pitch.

The Munster fly-half is in line for his second Ireland cap on Saturday night having been named among the replacements to face Australia in Dublin, a week on from an impressive debut off the bench in the 35-17 win over Fiji.

The 22-year-old certainly caught the attention of Catt with that phone call about a year ago, and the Ireland assistant has continued to be impressed by the Corkman, whose journey from provincial bit-part player to Test international he described on Friday as an amazing story.

"Jack's a proper student of the game, we had him in the Emerging tour of South Africa,” Catt said. "I've been talking to him for a year now, he phoned me up once and was really curious about how Ireland do things.

"I've chatted with him, I've done a few kicking sessions with him over the last year.

"He's been able to grow on the back of that, with Mike Prendergast and Graham Rowntree at Munster sort of moving to the way we have played, he's got a much better understanding of it.

"What I really like about Jack is he knows his stuff and he's also very confident that he knows his stuff.

"He can assert his authority, he's very good on the back of that plus his skill-set is very good.

"He loves the game, loves playing and enjoying the game and he studies it.

"So, yeah, all-court game. He's got a good kicking game, good passing game, he's tough defensively too.

"Let's see, he's got a lot to learn still, but there's no better person that he could learn from than Johnny Sexton.

"He has been lapping it up for the last three weeks, he hopefully will get an opportunity tomorrow and we'll see where we go on the back of it."

Crowley was not completely unknown to Catt when he picked up the phone as the 2003 World Cup-winning centre explained.

"We trained against the (Ireland) Under-20s in 2020, he was very impressive. It was down in Cork. Jack was number 10 for the Under-20s, he played really well. I knew of Jack.

"He's done it all off his own back, all credit to him. Let's hope he comes through."

Asked whether he often received unsolicited phone calls from non-squad members, Catt replied: "No! It's just something, it's that curiousness in a player.

"He wasn't even starting for Munster five weeks ago, now all of a sudden he's got two caps under his belt.

"It's an amazing story, it's brilliant. I absolutely love it. He's grasped it, he's made it happen so good on him. But, there's a long way to go. We're happy with what we're seeing at the moment."