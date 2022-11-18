Mike Catt: Consistency and adaptability crucial to success down the road

Ireland have been urged to be more adaptable if they are to be considers as contenders for next year’s World Cup, starting on Saturday night against Australia.

That was attack coach Mike Catt’s warning to his players as they finalise preparations for their final Test match of 2022 at a sold-out Aviva Stadium. Ireland have regained the number one spot in the World Rugby rankings this year having won the Six Nations Triple Crown and claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, and have added the scalp of world champions South Africa already during this Autumn Nations Series on home turf.

Victory on Saturday over the Wallabies would be the first time since England in 2002 and 2003 that a team will have claimed wins over all three Southern Hemisphere superpowers in a calendar year but Catt, a World Cup winner with Clive Woodward’s side 19 years ago said Ireland will need to be more consistent and adaptable over the coming months to be in a position to realistically push for success at France 2023.

“I’ve experienced it and being fortunate enough to be in a team that did it,” Catt said on Friday.

“I suppose at the end of day I’ll always base it down to decision making and when you’re calm and you can coach the calmness and coach the decision making, it definitely puts you in a good place if you want to be successful. But there is a lot of rugby to be played before the World Cup, so we’ll worry about tomorrow night first.

He added: “The path we’re on, I think we’re definitely going in the right direction. I think us being able to adapt, the team has to adapt. France have done that exceptionally well over the past year and there’s are four or five teams that are capable of adapting and winning anything.

“Where we’re at, at the moment, I think everyone’s enjoying the environment we’re in, and enjoying what we’re trying to achieve but like I say, we’ve got to be a lot more consistent in certain areas of our game and that needs to start tomorrow night.” Ireland’s attack coach wants to see Ireland put in their best performance of the current Test window against Australia after a disappointing outing last week in the 35-17 victory over Fiji.

“I think decision-making, authority in the decision-making but more assertive from the backs in terms of where we’re going and how we’re getting there. And then the accuracy. We weren’t accurate enough, even against South Africa with that rush defence.

“Fiji got us on the edge a couple of times too and it’s crucial that we don’t have those same things against Australia tomorrow night. We need to make sure that we grow from those past two games in terms of the pictures we see and the decisions we make and how we execute them.

“Accuracy and execution is crucial tomorrow night.”