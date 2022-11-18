O'Mahony: Farrell and coaching ticket provide calm atmosphere that players thrive in 

Peter O’Mahony has praised Andy Farrell and his coaching staff for the calming atmosphere they create to help Ireland’s players bring out the best in themselves.

Farrell has presided over a regeneration of team Ireland since he stepped up from defence coach to succeed Joe Schmidt following their World Cup quarter-final exit in Japan three years ago.

For the last 20 months, he has matched his predecessor’s consistency with a remarkable run of form that has seen a Triple Crown, series win in New Zealand and victory this month over world champions South Africa in 2022 alone.

One more game remains in the calendar year and after Ireland play Australia at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Farrell will fly to Monaco for the World Rugby Awards where he is one of the nominees for coach of the year alongside France’s Fabien Galthie, New Zealand women’s boss Wayne Smith and England women’s head coach Simon Middleton.

That is of no surprise to O’Mahony, who will win his 89th Ireland cap on Saturday night and has credited Farrell with creating the most enjoyable environment he has experienced in a long Test career.

Speaking on Thursday, as he launched Aviva Ireland’s Christmas donation drive to raise money for the FoodCloud initiative, the Munster and Ireland flanker spoke of his gratitude for the atmosphere the head coach and his assistants had nurtured since 2019.

“It would be wrong to speak of him on his own, he is our head coach but there is a whole group that is very comfortable in themselves and as a collective,” O’Mahony said.

“They are very calm, capable of giving us direction and are very conscious of [us] having our input. Wanting us to take things on board. When you are invested in that as much as we are, Andy is at the top of that, you all take a huge amount of confidence from that.

“You all end up being very much aligned, where you see the group going and getting a handle on where it is at the time. The more people that are like that in the group, the load is spread over people. You are all very much on the same wavelength.

“Andy has done a great job from that side of things. He is certainly a very calming figure, but his coaching, the way he delivers his messages and then just the man. The person is bigger than the player or the group, he is a good person to be around and have in camp.

“He always speaks about, you know, the person is bigger than the group. He is a good person to be around and have in camp and when that person is delivering the most important messages it’s obviously very helpful.”

The messages this week have been loud and clear as Farrell seeks a return to the standards he felt dropped when a much-changed Ireland team laboured to a 35-17 victory over Fiji last Saturday.

O’Mahony, who yesterday was returned to the Ireland back row following a weekend off, believes Australia will make an Irish rebound extremely difficult, despite the Wallabies suffering a shock defeat to Italy in Florence six days ago.

After victories over the Springboks and Fijians in consecutive weeks, he is expecting a different challenge to be posed to Farrell’s men from the Wallabies.

“Yeah, I think it is. I think they have the ability to certainly maul like the South African teams but I think they play a little bit more expansive rugby. Their width is a bit more - not saying South Africa don’t play wide rugby - but I think it’s been a real focus for this particular Australian team.

“They love playing with width, they loving playing rugby from deep and added to that their maul threat, and some of their first three phase attacks are very impressive. When they get things right, they can be very hard to get a handle on.”