Andy Farrell continues to offer auditions to fringe players

Andy Farrell may have the bulk of his starting side figured out less than a year from the World Cup but the Ireland head coach continues to hold the door open for those of a mind to burst through it.

He could just as easily have reintroduced Bundee Aki to the line-up against Australia on Saturday. A long-time lynchpin of the national selection, Aki is available again having been suspended for almost two months.

The decision was taken instead to give Stuart McCloskey another go on the back of an impressive but injury-curtailed start against the Springboks and a follow-up slot in the disappointing team performance against Fiji.

Was it close between the two? Again, the easy answer would have been yes.

“No, no,” said Farrell.

“Stu Has earned the right to go again. First game was a bit different and second game was a bit different again and we are hoping to get a better performance against a different side in Australia and one that suits Stu as well.”

The other big winner in the course of these November internationals has been Jimmy O’Brien who replaced McCloskey in the centre against South Africa, wore No.15 second time around and slides in on the wing against the Wallabies.

That versatility and a quiver of skills that includes a highly potent left boot, make O’Brien a valuable commodity and one worth some investment. Plenty have been surprised by the quality of his work this last few weeks, but not Farrell.

“There's always opportunity with injuries or form or what we're seeing in training - that always shapes you in different ways in every camp - but his form, him being in camps a couple of times before, and just seeing how unflappable he is, he has all the hallmarks of a great, composed international player.

“Somebody who can do what he does in many different positions, he doesn't flap around panicking about moving positions, he's just being himself wherever he's picked. Those things are pretty important in any international squad.”

Ireland have also promoted another Leinster man, Joe McCarthy, to the bench for what will be another senior debut if and when the second row is ushered from the stands and Farrell didn’t hold back in his appraisal on Thursday evening.

“He's grown in many areas. He's obviously got a point of difference and it's not just his size. It's his energy, it's his want to have big moments within the game. He's grown in all areas, and it's been great to take him on tour, and then Emerging Ireland.

“He didn't get much of an opportunity with the ‘A’ game (against an All Blacks XV earlier this month), and he's been out of camp for a week, but he's earned the right to have a crack and show us what he's learned.” Farrell did warn that it’s ‘not going to be perfect for him’ but he went on to talk of a player who is a ‘doer’, a guy who gets stuck in and doesn’t shy away from the occasion. There is a wider lesson in that.

The Irish coaches have all spoken about the need for new faces to blend in seamlessly and quickly. Players have been judged on how they carry themselves off the field as well as on and some have been able to grab their chances while others not so much.

Among the latter is Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune has been omitted after two starts this last few weeks which just didn’t really fall for him as part of Irish teams that didn’t click in the attacking sense in the way they had done earlier in the year.

"We obviously think that back three is right for this game but as well, Rob has been into camp and has plenty of learnings over the last couple of years. There's been a couple of opportunities that has been there for him, which is going to be great not just for him but everyone who has been in this autumn.

“The feedback that some of the lads who have gone home from camp, it's been great to catch up with them and give them feedback. Whether they're playing in this game or not, it's all about how you react and keep getting better. We'll watch this space with Rob and the others as well.”