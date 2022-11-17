'We're expecting them to come after us' - Tadhg Beirne braced for Wallabies onslaught

Tadhg Beirne is reading nothing into Australia’s shock defeat to Italy in Florence last weekend, not when he believes the Wallabies have made Ireland their number one target on tour this November.

The tourists’ head coach Dave Rennie has been copping flak all week in the Australian media after his decision to make 11 changes from the previous week’s epic near-miss against France resulted in a second consecutive one-point loss as the Azzurri landed a historic first Test win thanks to a missed conversion from debutant replacement Ben McDonald.

Yet it is the performance Rennie’s first-choice side put in at Stade de France seven days earlier that held more resonance for Beirne as preparations continued at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Abbotstown on Wednesday with the additional knowledge that Ireland’s status as number one-ranked team in the world has put a target on the back of their green jerseys.

“If you look at their results, they’ve kind of being going that way a little bit,” Beirne said of Australia. “They’ll have a massive performance and then the next week they might lose and then they’ll have another big performance.

“I can imagine that when they looked at this fixture list they probably looked at us and were like, ‘we’re going to go after Ireland’. That’s what we’re expecting.

“We’re expecting them to come after us. There’s a target on our back at the moment and that’s brilliant, the way we want it to be, so no different this week to any other week for us but for them I can imagine this is a game they’ve been targeting. I don’t think last week’s going to change too much in terms of their approach.”

Much more store has been placed in what Australia produced in Paris as they succumbed to a late wonder try from French wing Damien Penaud in a nail-biting 30-29 defeat.

“They’re incredibly physical. They’ve a lot of powerful players and you give them a sniff and they’ll take it. That’s what we’re looking at in terms of how we can implement our game on them and also defensively how switched on we need to be. You switch off for one second or one player switches off for one second and you’ll be under the sticks.

“So we’ve had a massive emphasis on that and hopefully we’ll be able to deliver on Saturday.”

Facing Australia again brings back memories of a Test debut off the bench for Ireland in the 2018 second Test in Melbourne as Joe Schmidt’s side came from 1-0 down before going onto claim the series victory in Sydney the following week.

Beirne had just signed for Munster from Scarlets and had yet to play for his adopted province but the former Leinster academy forward from Kildare has become a Test mainstay and this Saturday could be his 36th cap having started all 10 of Ireland’s in 2022 so far.

"Yeah it was obviously my first cap so it was incredibly special.

"It was a completely different environment to what we have in here now so I think when I went in, it was a bit of a blur that whole tour because it was my first campaign and I was incredibly nervous trying to fit in as best as I could.

"There was so much information being thrown at you and obviously then the whole occasion.

"I'm probably a little bit more experienced in terms of that side of things, so certainly I'm enjoying putting on the jersey a lot more than I was able to my first time in terms of the nerves and stuff.

"But yeah, it was an incredible experience. The first time the whole family were probably together in a long, long time so they were all there for that, which was extra special for me, for sure.”