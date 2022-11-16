Fit again Johnny Sexton focused on the team rather than individual honours

Johnny Sexton says he would rather Ireland put in a good performance to beat Australia on Saturday than pick up the World Rugby Player of the Year award in Monaco the following day.

The Ireland captain has been passed fit to face the Wallabies in his team’s final game of the Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium on Saturday night having recovered from the dead leg he sustained in the victory over South Africa on November 6.

That caused the veteran fly-half to miss last weekend’s laboured win over Fiji and the 37-year-old wants a big improvement in Dublin this Saturday as the world number one-ranked side look to complete 2022 by securing a hat-trick of wins over the Southern Hemisphere big guns.

Ireland kicked on from their Six Nations Triple Crown win last spring to claim a series win over the All Blacks, a historic first on New Zealand soil in July. Sexton was front and centre in both successes and then led the Irish to a memorable victory over the world-champion Springboks at the Aviva with the latest in a series of performances that have earned him a nomination for the top prize at the annual World Rugby Awards.

Sexton is up against team-mate Josh van der Flier, South Africa’s Lukhanyo Am and reigning title holder Antoine Dupont of France for the award the Irishman won in 2018. Asked about his presence on the shortlist of nominations announced on Monday, Sexton on Wednesday said: “It's always nice to be recognised like that, I'm not going to lie.

“It's not something you go searching for but to be recognised in that area is very special. I would prefer a win and to play well on Saturday than win that, because ultimately at the end of the day it's opinion.

“Whereas what you produce on Saturday is what it is, what you see, and it's the only thing you can control. All my focus is on that and to be recognised is enough.”

Ireland are chasing three wins from three this November in another sell-out game at Aviva Stadium but Sexton added: “It's not really about a clean sweep. It's just about the next game and getting a brilliant performance out there.

“When you get to international rugby, it's about winning, of course, but you're never truly satisfied until you play well and you win. And then you can be content in the dressing room after and enjoy a beer together. But when you don't play well and you win, you might as well be the loser’s dressing room – well, not quite, but nearly.”

Despite being in the stands last Saturday, Sexton took his share of the ownership from a scrappy Ireland performance in the 35-17 win over Fiji, who had a man sent off early in the second half and were down to 13 men for 10 minutes after that when the islanders conceded their second yellow card of the game. The captain took issue with a description of the Irish line-up as a second string selection.

“I don't think it was second string. I think it was the Irish team. And the majority of the first team were playing, that was why it was disappointing.

“It's always tough to come back after a very good victory the week before but at the same time come a World Cup or Six Nations you need to produce week on week. Yes, we made a few changes based on injuries. They weren't selection things, they were literally guys weren't fit.

“We need to be better come the World Cup. We've got Tonga in our pool and they will find you out, they're good teams now. You look at the Fijian coaching team, it's pretty impressive and they were good and we probably didn't hit the standards that we wanted to."

Asked about how deep the current Irish squad actually was in terms of quality, Sexton suggested they had not been coping well with their number one ranking status.

"It's very hard to know. You go back to 2015 and we thought we had good depth but you lose six players in one game and suddenly, a bit like last week, you lose six players and it's a lot of changes to make the week after.

“We probably didn't cope with that and we didn't cope with it on Saturday as much as we would have liked. They're the things we need to work on but there's areas of our game from the South Africa game - I'm not putting it all down to the Fiji game - that teams are going to come after us in a different way because of whatever, if you want to say we're the number one team in the world or we've got some good results under our belt.

“They're going to come after us and try to mess us up. Over the two games so far, we haven't handled that as well as we would have liked."