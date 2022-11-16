Mack Hansen content with road chosen as Australia come to town

Mack Hansen grew up with Wallaby hooker Lachlan Lonergan back in in Canberra. The lock Nick Frost is an old roommate and the versatile back Tom Wright was another he namechecked on Tuesday.

All three will be in Dublin this Saturday but, truth be told, Hansen hates singling out any of his ‘usos’ from Oz.

The term ‘uso’ is a Samoan word for brother that has entered the Aussie vernacular and Hansen’s reluctance to dig too deep into his background stems not just from the bond he feels with all 13 of the Brumbies on tour with Australia right now, but with his reluctance to allow this week orbit around his past rather than Ireland’s present.

“I’m just going to take it like any other game,” he explained after training in Abbotstown. “If I buy into the story too much … and try and make myself bigger than the game, that’s when things are just going to go wrong.

“I’m part of an unbelievable Irish team that’s playing good footy. It’s going to be interesting going up against some of my old pals but, yeah, it’s just another game and I’m going to treat it that way as well.”

Easier said than done maybe.

Australian forwards coach Dan McKellar has admitted that Hansen is one who ‘got away’ and, while wishing him well with Ireland, expressed his disappointment that the player is “wearing green this weekend and he’s not wearing gold”.

Scrum-half Nic White lauded the way in which his old clubmate has grasped this opportunity on the far side of the world while the Connacht wing couldn’t resist a quip when asked if he expected any words of a different kind during the game itself.

“Ah, they can't sledge for s**t! Whitey [Nic White] will be chirpy, like always, but the rest of them aren't very witty or smart!”

Hansen isn’t the only man in this week’s Irish squad with Aussie ties. Finlay Bealham is another Canberra boy who moved to Ireland when the Brumbies didn’t offer him an academy spot. Tom O’Toole lived in Brisbane for ten years until moving home to Ireland aged 16 to plot a route to the pro game.

Hansen’s path here has been well-tracked: his time flailing about as an electrician, Andy Friend’s offer of a place in Galway on learning the player’s mum is from Castlemartyr in Cork, the impact he made at the Sportsground and on Andy Farrell. So, yes, this week will be special but it will only confirm his faith in the road chosen.

“Since I made my decision there have been no thoughts of back tracking at all. I’m very happy where I am. I guess you could think ‘what would have been’ with anything so, no, the decision to play for Ireland has been the best decision of my career and my life.

“I’m loving it over here and enjoying it. I haven’t had too many thoughts about that, to be honest. It is still nice to hear from your peers and people back home but not once have I been upset or kind of thought of ‘what if’ if I stayed there or made the move.”

Aussie regrets must have flared again when Hansen - and fellow Irish international Dan Sheehan - was nominated for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award. It’s hard to see how his first 18 months in-country could have gone any better.

He arrived here with a preference to play full-back, and there have been suggestions he could fill in at ten at a pinch, but his station on the wing has been profitable thanks to his club and country coaches and their disinterest in the number on his back.

“I like to think I’m a pretty head’s up player. Andy and Mike (Catt) and all coaches and players have given me such a license to play my game. They are big believers in that, if you see something, go for it, you know?

Friend will depart the west for Australia at the season’s end but Hansen’s commitments here now encompass his rugby in both shades of green, his Irish girlfriend and his ongoing attempts to crack Amhrán na bhFiann.

“If the camera can get to me at the start, I sing from the start and then just kind of fade away at the end. So if any cameraman is reading this article, film me at the very start when I’m absolutely singing the thing.”