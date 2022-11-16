'We get to really test ourselves against the best' - Foley eager to challenge 'benchmark' Ireland 

If Test rugby hasn’t quite been turned upside down then it has at least been tilted no end on its axis with the chasm in standards between the two hemispheres diluting to a point where the naked eye can't always spot a dividing line.

The World Cup remains in thrall to the south of course, but their hold on the Webb Ellis will likely never be as firm as 2015 when New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina provided the four semi-finalists.

The years since have seen Ireland win series in Australia and New Zealand and let another slip through their fingers in South Africa. England have won four of their last five games in Oz and Scotland beat the Wallabies in Sydney in 2017. Wales and England, like Ireland, have won in South Africa.

Novembers have been even more encouraging with the head-to-head between the Six Nations sides and their four Rugby Championships visitors since that World Cup seven years ago standing at 36 to 27 for the Europeans and Ireland have been at the forefront of all this.

"World rugby at the moment is highly competitive and they're sitting at the top,” said Wallabies out-half Bernard Foley.

“We played some great sides this year and a lot of the games have gone down to the wire, but knowing Ireland, they've been the benchmark for consistency over a number of years and that's probably why they're number one.

"That’s a great challenge for us as a team. We're searching for that consistency in our performances week after week. This is a team that has done that well for a number of years, so they're going to be an incredibly difficult challenge. That's what we're excited for, to really embrace this week and the opportunity that we get to really test ourselves against the best.”

It used to be that generations of Irish players didn’t know how it felt to win on the far side of the equator. The Aussies are still winning the odd one up here but they're losing far more often than not on their recent ‘Spring tours’ and succeeded once in five tries against Ireland whatever the venue.

To think that there was one point where Ireland had won one of 16.

The old master and servant relationships are broken, unfit for purpose in a world where a team in green can conquer the Land of the Long White Cloud and then the world-champion Springboks and still talk about the imperfections that need ironing from their game.

The recent nominations for the annual World Rugby awards only add to the swell around these shores with Irish coaches and players up for consideration in both 7s and XVs, and in the men’s and women’s games.

Wallabies out-half Bernard Foley attempts a drop goal. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Not least Johnny Sexton.

“It shows that age is just a number, doesn't it? I think the thing about Johnny is, he's ultra-competitive and he must be doing everything right to keep himself on top of his game, looking after his body,” said Foley.

“He's still got world-class game management and skills. To see him doing it is great and I'm looking forward to the challenge.”

The Aussies, as Foley admits, have not lived up to expectations on a tour where they have pipped the Scots but been pipped in turn by France and Italy. The latter of those losses, in Florence, happened to a second-string Aussie side but it was no outlier.

The Wallabies’ have conceded 42 penalties in these last three games and there is an understanding among the tourists that the onus sits with them as players to stop making stupid individuals mistakes and trust their systems.

Head coach Dave Rennie is coming under pressure back home at the tail end of a year that has delivered just four wins in a dozen Tests but White was adamant yesterday that it is the players letting the coach down here and not the other way around.

‘Do it for Dave’ was the scrum-half’s message and there is no doubt but that they are capable of delivering a doozy of a performance. They were superb against the French but their inconsistency has haunted them all year: brilliant one day, brutal the next.

“A week is a long time, as you guys know,” White explained.

“We were pretty close to being three from three wins here on this spring tour and (then) the picture looks pretty different.

“We’re not sitting here banging our heads against the walls and thinking we’re terrible footy players. The guys have just made poor decisions and we just have to have to trust in them.”