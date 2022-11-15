Wayne Pivac hands Wales debut to Scarlets' Josh Macleod for Georgia clash

DEBUT: Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed Scarlets forward Josh Macleod a Test debut in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series encounter against Georgia. Pic: PA

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 11:24
Andrew Baldock

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed Scarlets forward Josh Macleod a Test debut in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series encounter against Georgia.

Macleod, who packs down at number eight, was selected to start in Wales' Six Nations appointment with Scotland last year, but ruptured his Achilles tendon during a training session four days before the game.

Pivac has also called up centre Owen Watkin, wing Josh Adams, fly-half Rhys Priestland, lock Ben Carter and flanker Jac Morgan.

And there are two uncapped players among the replacements in 19-year-old Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins and Scarlets scrum-half Dane Blacker.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who last played for Wales 16 months ago, is also on the bench, but former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones misses out on a matchday 23 place for the second successive game.

Pivac has retained nine of the team that started in last weekend's victory over Argentina, when Wales bounced back strongly from a 55-23 drubbing against New Zealand seven days earlier.

And Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit keeps the number 15 shirt following an impressive switch to full-back in the Pumas game.

Georgia are in Wales' World Cup pool in France next year, along with their final autumn opponents Australia.

