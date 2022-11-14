Henshaw and Carbery out of Wallabies clash, Sexton a doubt

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is one of several remaining doubts for this Saturday’s sold-out Dublin clash with Australia.

Sexton, Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, and Josh van der Flier all missed the weekend’s 35-17 win over Fiji having picked up knocks in the previous week’s victory over world champions South Africa while Robbie Henshaw, Joey Carbery and Jimmy O’Brien were injured in last Saturday’s success.

Henshaw succumbed to the hamstring issue which had forced out of the Springbok’s clash just four minutes into the Fiji game and was on Monday ruled out of the Australia game as the IRFU issued a sobering medical update on head coach Andy Farrell’s options for Ireland’s final game of 2022.

The squad bulletin followed an earlier announcement from World Rugby that Farrell was among the final four nominees for the global governing body’s world coach of the year award, which also saw Ireland wing Mack Hansen and hooker Dan Sheehan on the shortlist for world men’s 15s breakthough player of the year.

There are further award nominations set to be announced on Monday evening with van der Flier expected to be in the running for World Rugby’s Player of the Year award, the shortlist for which is due to revealed on Thursday. The flanker will likely know by then whether he will get another chance to shine this weekend against the Wallabies with van der Flier, Sexton, Ryan, Porter and Keenan set to be monitored by Ireland medical staff across the early part of this week before each will be assessed regarding their re-integration to training.

Sexton’s back-up fly-half Carbery has returned to Munster to complete his return to play protocols following the head injury he sustained from a high, no-arms tackle by Albert Tuisue early in the second half on Saturday that saw the Fijian red-carded. Should both Sexton and Carbery be ruled out and with Ciaran Frawley absent through injury last weekend, there could be a first start for Munster’s 22-year-old out-half Jack Crowley following an impressive Test debut off the bench against Fiji when replacing the stricken Carbery.

There was also some good news for Farrell on the medical front on Monday with full-back O’Brien set to complete his HIA protocol ahead of a return to training on Tuesday while lock Joe McCarthy has returned to the squad having completed his return to play protocols and the Leinster forward is one of two uncapped players alongside Munster wing Calvin Nash who were named in a 36-man training squad named on Monday.

Ireland will also have centre Bundee Aki available for selection following suspension. The Connacht and Lions star missed the first two Autumn Nations Series games following a sending off against the Stormers on September 24 but has completed both his ban and a coaching intervention programme to clear him to face the Wallabies.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series 2022:

Backs (15) Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 40 caps Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 6 caps Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 22 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 24 caps Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 8 caps Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) * Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 2 caps Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (21) Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 26 caps Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 35 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 32 caps Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 22 caps Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 62 caps Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 120 caps Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 30 caps Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) 1 cap Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) * Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 88 caps Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthains) 1 cap James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps